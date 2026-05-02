What To Keep Eye Out for in UCLA’s Spring Game
The Bruins are about to play their first spring game, and the scrimmage could reveal a lot about the team.
The Bruins will be playing in their spring game shortly, and it will likely show just how much better this year's UCLA squad is playing compared to last year's under new head coach Bob Chesney.
It will also be the first game this season that fans can start dissecting with analytics, so what should every fan keep an eye out for as the game progresses?
What UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: The Receiving Core
- The Bruins will have many names that could come out on top in the receiving core, but two stand out above the rest because of what they have been doing in spring practices already: Semaj Morgan and Brian Rowe Jr.
- The former has been a great veteran leader thus far, so in the scrimmage, it would be worthwhile to see how his side functions compared to the other in poise, confidence, and skill, as that will likely be how UCLA's receiving core functions in the regular season.
- The latter has been working up great chemistry with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and could light up Westwood in his first game with his new QB. Even if he does not, he will still be worth keeping an eye on.
Who UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: Troy Leigber
- While the entire running back room has the chance to be great, with transfers like Wayne Knight and more, and should be watched intently, one player has made himself stand out in practice: Troy Leigber.
- He's a name some might recognize, as he has been with the Bruins for a few years, but in that epoch, he has seen little time on the field, and that might change because of the spring game.
- This is because he has been killing it in spring practices and has caught coach Bob Chesney's attention, so he should catch the Bruin faithful's attention as well.
What UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: The Offensive Line
- The Bruins lost a key offensive lineman in Garrett DiGiorgio to graduation and will be operating under a new identity without him.
- Therefore, how UCLA's line plays in this spring game will be a preview of what Iamaleava will be playing behind this season, and it could be one of the biggest upgrades of this upcoming season.
- The new offensive line will prove its grit by playing well without DiGiorgio, and that should get UCLA fans excited about what's to come.
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NATHAN BERRY
Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.