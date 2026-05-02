What To Keep Eye Out for in UCLA’s Spring Game

The Bruins will be playing in their spring game shortly, and it will likely show just how much better this year's UCLA squad is playing compared to last year's under new head coach Bob Chesney.

It will also be the first game this season that fans can start dissecting with analytics, so what should every fan keep an eye out for as the game progresses?

What UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: The Receiving Core

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) takes the field for warmup ahead of the Michigan State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins will have many names that could come out on top in the receiving core, but two stand out above the rest because of what they have been doing in spring practices already: Semaj Morgan and Brian Rowe Jr.

The former has been a great veteran leader thus far, so in the scrimmage, it would be worthwhile to see how his side functions compared to the other in poise, confidence, and skill, as that will likely be how UCLA's receiving core functions in the regular season.

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks wide receiver Brian Rowe Jr. (18) runs the ball against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

The latter has been working up great chemistry with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and could light up Westwood in his first game with his new QB. Even if he does not, he will still be worth keeping an eye on.

Who UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: Troy Leigber

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the entire running back room has the chance to be great, with transfers like Wayne Knight and more, and should be watched intently, one player has made himself stand out in practice : Troy Leigber.

He's a name some might recognize, as he has been with the Bruins for a few years, but in that epoch, he has seen little time on the field, and that might change because of the spring game.

Dec 20, 2025; Eugene, OR, USA; James Madison Dukes head coach Bob Chesney speaks with the referees during the fourth quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

This is because he has been killing it in spring practices and has caught coach Bob Chesney's attention, so he should catch the Bruin faithful's attention as well.

What UCLA Fans Should Keep an Eye Out For: The Offensive Line

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; UCLA offensive lineman Garrett Digiorgio (OL19) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Bruins lost a key offensive lineman in Garrett DiGiorgio to graduation and will be operating under a new identity without him.

Therefore, how UCLA's line plays in this spring game will be a preview of what Iamaleava will be playing behind this season, and it could be one of the biggest upgrades of this upcoming season.

Aug 28, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; A general overall view of the line of scrimmage as UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) snaps the ball against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The new offensive line will prove its grit by playing well without DiGiorgio, and that should get UCLA fans excited about what's to come.