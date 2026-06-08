How UCLA's Perry Can Become All-Big Ten Performer

Mick Cronin made many moves during this offseason, whether through the transfer portal or in high school recruiting.

Mick Cronin brought in players such as Jaylen Petty from Texas Tech, Filip Jovic from Auburn, Sergej Macura from Mississippi State, and Azavier Robinson from Butler. As well as four-star forward Joe Philon and international prospect Gunars Grinvalds.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

The one move that might have been the biggest for next season was the retention of Trent Perry, who took a big step forward in his sophomore year. Perry came into his sophomore year with the Bruins coming off a freshman year filled with ups and downs. Perry was a McDonald's All-American out of high school, but would average 3.7 points per game on 37% shooting from the field and 34% from three, while grabbing 1.7 rebounds in just 11 minutes per game.

Perry’s Sophomore Season

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots the ball in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Coming into his sophomore season, Trent Perry was looking for a more expanded role with the Bruins, and he would see a minutes increase in the beginning of the season while still coming off the bench. Later in the year, Perry would start for the remainder of the season, beginning in January against Wisconsin.

Perry would end the season averaging multiple career highs, going from 3.7 points per game to 12.6. Perry would be more efficient, scoring 46% from the field and 39% from three-point range, while adding three rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes per game. Perry would also improve his perimeter defense, averaging a steal per game while guarding the opponent's best player.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Perry showcased throughout the season how special a player he can be at UCLA. A player who can be an efficient scorer from the field and three, as well as a great perimeter defender, and someone who can lead an offense.

How Perry Can Make First Team All-Big Ten

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts with guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Perry will be tasked with being the focal point of both the offense and defense, as he will be seen as the leading scorer and defender. Perry has the athleticism to do both, but he will need to make sure he can translate his play into wins.

The Big Ten is loaded next year with returning and incoming talent. Elliot Cadeau of Michigan is returning for his senior year after winning the NCAA Tournament's Most Outstanding Player award, along with his teammate Trey McKenney. Jeremy Fears and Coen Carr are coming back to Michigan State, and Illinois is returning most of its roster from last season.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

It will be very challenging for Perry to be selected for an All-Big Ten team next season. If he levels up his play, as well as winning next season with the Bruins, he could be a player who can be the program's first-ever All-Big Ten first team selection.