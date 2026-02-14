What Must Change For UCLA Before Wolverines Matchup

One of the biggest games of the year is approaching very quickly, as the Bruins will be playing against the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines with the chance to reach for the stars and alter their season for the better.

Furthermore, a loss against the Wolverines will not be the end of the story for UCLA, as they are already the underdogs and could use the experience against a top ranked team again before March approaches.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) is fouled by UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

However, they still want a victory and one issue of theirs is standing in the way of them winning the game, one that they have been facing all season long.

The Issue UCLA Has Been Facing: Slow Starts

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) is defended by Washington Huskies forward Hannes Steinbach (6) as he drives to the basket in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

When the Bruins get onto the court for the first quarter, and sometimes even through the entire first half, they look as though they are still warming up and aren't taking the game completely serious.

Shots miss more than they should, turnovers are being committed at an unhealthy rate, and even the team chemistry seems to be thrown out of the window.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Tucker DeVries (12) and UCLA Bruins forward Xavier Booker (1) go for a rebound in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This leads to a situation where the Bruins go into the locker room down, sometimes by double digits depending on the team, and they have to climb a mountain to get back into the game.

Playing from behind is UCLA's strength at times, and it is when they get the most fired up, but it is unhealthy for them to only pick up the pace in the second half. They still lose many games when trailing at haltime despite their comeback ability.

How The Issue Can Be Fixed Against Michigan: Play Desperate

Jan 20, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and forward Xavier Booker (1) celebrate after a 3-point basket by forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) in the final seconds of the game against the Purdue Boilermakers in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

As mentioned previously, the Bruins are often able to play their best basketball when they are playing from behind and are desperately climbing the mountain to get a victory.

That has been seen in games like Indiana, where in the final minutes of the game UCLA was able to rally together and send the match into overtime.

It was almost as if the team had transformed under the ticking clock of the fourth quarter and was able to elevate their play accordingly.

Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Therefore, in order to come out on top against the Wolverines, the Bruins must be able to start the game as if they are playing from behind and to be desperate from the get-go.

If they can do that and play well across the board like they often do, an upset win is very likely and the starting five for UCLA will be able to prove their salt before March Madness comes.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .