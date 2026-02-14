What Must Change For UCLA Before Wolverines Matchup
One of the biggest games of the year is approaching very quickly, as the Bruins will be playing against the #2 ranked Michigan Wolverines with the chance to reach for the stars and alter their season for the better.
Furthermore, a loss against the Wolverines will not be the end of the story for UCLA, as they are already the underdogs and could use the experience against a top ranked team again before March approaches.
However, they still want a victory and one issue of theirs is standing in the way of them winning the game, one that they have been facing all season long.
The Issue UCLA Has Been Facing: Slow Starts
- When the Bruins get onto the court for the first quarter, and sometimes even through the entire first half, they look as though they are still warming up and aren't taking the game completely serious.
- Shots miss more than they should, turnovers are being committed at an unhealthy rate, and even the team chemistry seems to be thrown out of the window.
- This leads to a situation where the Bruins go into the locker room down, sometimes by double digits depending on the team, and they have to climb a mountain to get back into the game.
- Playing from behind is UCLA's strength at times, and it is when they get the most fired up, but it is unhealthy for them to only pick up the pace in the second half. They still lose many games when trailing at haltime despite their comeback ability.
How The Issue Can Be Fixed Against Michigan: Play Desperate
- As mentioned previously, the Bruins are often able to play their best basketball when they are playing from behind and are desperately climbing the mountain to get a victory.
- That has been seen in games like Indiana, where in the final minutes of the game UCLA was able to rally together and send the match into overtime.
- It was almost as if the team had transformed under the ticking clock of the fourth quarter and was able to elevate their play accordingly.
- Therefore, in order to come out on top against the Wolverines, the Bruins must be able to start the game as if they are playing from behind and to be desperate from the get-go.
- If they can do that and play well across the board like they often do, an upset win is very likely and the starting five for UCLA will be able to prove their salt before March Madness comes.
