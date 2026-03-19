When Rivalry Sparks Fly In March, UCLA Soars
The Bruins have had a turbulent season, and one of the biggest turning points came when starter Skyy Clark had to take double-digit games off because of a hamstring injury.
When he came back, he had to fight for his starting position against Trent Perry, who had been playing well in his absence and was not keen on giving his position up.
Eventually, Mick Cronin found a solution to the competition, which was to give both players the starting role and demote Xavier Booker to a bench player, though he still gets a good amount of time per game.
Now that March Madness will be played before anyone can bat an eye, the Bruins will have the chance to make a deep run in the tournament, and it could be fueled by Perry and Clark's rivalry.
Why The Rivalry Could Be Good For Skyy Clark
- Ever since he came back from his injury, Clark has been trying to get back into his rhythm, and especially as of the Big Ten Tournament, he has gotten rid of the rust and is back into the rhythm.
- With him back to form, he now just needs something to push him every game, a final piece to fuel the flames, and his friendly competition with Perry could be that piece.
- If he is trying to improve and get better than Perry, he could get into the zone more often and start sinking shots that would look impossible, which would be huge in the tournament.
Why the Rivalry Could Be Good for Trent Perry
- When in a constant competition with Clark, Perry will be pushed to be his best self, and that has already been evident in his play, especially when stars Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent both did not play against Purdue for the majority of the game.
- It was either his turn to step up or Clark's, and because he was competing with his teammate and rival in Clark, he was able to push himself to take over the game.
- If he can continue to do that in March Madness, even when Bilodeau and Dent are on the court, he will be able to push himself and Clark to be better and win games that would seem out of reach.
The Warning That Comes With the Rivalry
- While a friendly competition can be great for Perry and Clark, it is worth noting that it could be to the detriment of the team should it spiral out of control, and it could be deadly.
- Both players will have to check themselves and ensure that they are still spreading the ball out and not taking unnecessary plays for themselves to be better than their teammates.
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Nathan Berry is a senior at NCCS and was raised a Michigan State Spartan fan. With a great interest in sports and writing, journalism is a great avenue to pursue both.