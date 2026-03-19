The Bruins have had a turbulent season, and one of the biggest turning points came when starter Skyy Clark had to take double-digit games off because of a hamstring injury.

When he came back, he had to fight for his starting position against Trent Perry, who had been playing well in his absence and was not keen on giving his position up.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) shoots against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Eventually, Mick Cronin found a solution to the competition, which was to give both players the starting role and demote Xavier Booker to a bench player, though he still gets a good amount of time per game.

Now that March Madness will be played before anyone can bat an eye, the Bruins will have the chance to make a deep run in the tournament, and it could be fueled by Perry and Clark's rivalry.

Why The Rivalry Could Be Good For Skyy Clark

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) goes to the basket on Purdue Boilermakers guard Omer Mayer (17) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Ever since he came back from his injury, Clark has been trying to get back into his rhythm, and especially as of the Big Ten Tournament, he has gotten rid of the rust and is back into the rhythm.

With him back to form, he now just needs something to push him every game, a final piece to fuel the flames, and his friendly competition with Perry could be that piece.

Mar 14, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) drives to the basket against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trey Kaufman-Renn (4) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

If he is trying to improve and get better than Perry, he could get into the zone more often and start sinking shots that would look impossible, which would be huge in the tournament.

Why the Rivalry Could Be Good for Trent Perry

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) shoots a 3-pointer against Michigan State forward Jordan Scott (6) during the second half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When in a constant competition with Clark, Perry will be pushed to be his best self, and that has already been evident in his play, especially when stars Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent both did not play against Purdue for the majority of the game.

It was either his turn to step up or Clark's, and because he was competing with his teammate and rival in Clark, he was able to push himself to take over the game.

UCLA guard Trent Perry (0) celebrates a 3-pointer against Michigan State during the first half of Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at United Center in Chicago on Friday, March 13, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If he can continue to do that in March Madness, even when Bilodeau and Dent are on the court, he will be able to push himself and Clark to be better and win games that would seem out of reach.

The Warning That Comes With the Rivalry

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55) looks on from the court prior to the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While a friendly competition can be great for Perry and Clark, it is worth noting that it could be to the detriment of the team should it spiral out of control, and it could be deadly.