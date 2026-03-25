Why UCLA’s 2026–27 Expectations Shouldn’t Be Low

UCLA is expected to completely rebuild its roster this offseason following the departure of several seniors and potential transfers.

However, while this notion might be daunting at first, UCLA could actually make some noise in 2026-27. With some pieces already in place, the Bruins are an offseason away from becoming a dangerous team in college basketball.

Pieces in Place

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

As mentioned earlier, UCLA already has some pieces in place. Trent Perry , Eric Freeny, Eric Dailey Jr., and Xavier Booker are key components of what was a very solid team. This core alone could be decent, but the Bruins are still a few players away from being truly dangerous.

Enter UCLA's newest recruit, Joe Philon , a four-star forward who has the physical tools to change the dynamic of UCLA basketball. The only downside is his lack of experience as a true team leader. Right now, he is more of a project than a true difference-maker.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

That said, Philon could still play plenty of minutes off the bench and become a valuable rotation piece for the Bruins. Brandon Williams should also return for the blue and gold in 2026-27, and he has already proven to be a strong piece in UCLA's rotation.

Fixing UCLA’s Depth

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Skyy Clark (55), guard Brandon Williams (5), center Steven Jamerson II (24), and guard Jamar Brown (4) react on the bench in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

What ultimately held UCLA back this season was its lack of depth. This is not a knock on any of UCLA's players, but it was clear the Bruins were severely outmatched as the minutes mounted. Even so, UCLA already has some of the pieces needed to build a stronger bench.

UCLA also needs to strike gold in the transfer portal . If the Bruins can find a strong center along with another guard to complement Perry and Freeny, they will have a roster capable of making a deep run. However, Mick Cronin will need to use the transfer portal effectively.

UCLA's Stars Will Improve

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

UCLA's success will ultimately come down to its star players. Perry looked phenomenal in the final stretch of the season, despite his difficult outing against UConn . With more experience and development, UCLA could have its future guard.

Dailey Jr. will also be integral to UCLA's run next season. Not only is he highly regarded as one of the better forwards in the nation, but he also has the résumé to support it. He played some of his best basketball late in the season, which suggests he can carry that momentum into next year.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) dribbles the ball against the UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Booker has also been developing nicely. Standing at 6-foot-10, he has the ability to score from beyond the arc at a high rate. In addition, he has begun developing his interior offense and defense, making him a more complete player. There is no telling how impactful he could become next season.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Overall, UCLA could be heading into one of the most important offseasons in recent memory. If the Bruins can assemble a solid roster and build around their core, there is no telling how far this team can go. What is certain, however, is that UCLA already has enough talent to make a push.