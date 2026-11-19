Tarps off.

Once known as a rally cry for drunken baseball fans in the nosebleeds, it now means something different — the biggest UCLA football game in decades.

The Bruins, currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will end the regular season against No. 18 USC in what could be the final confirmation that UCLA will host a CFP game. For the first time in years, the Rose Bowl tarps are coming off to make room for extra spectators.

The tarps are coming down! See you next Saturday at the Rose Bowl for the Crosstown Showdown! 🏈



Get your tickets!

🎟️: https://t.co/DTCDMFMg2f pic.twitter.com/eigw9tTsqN — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) November 17, 2026

UCLA hasn't beaten the Trojans in Pasadena since 2018. That includes the Bruins' two-game losing streak in the rivalry. Historically, UCLA has been behind the eight-ball — its record against USC is currently 34-52-7.

Nov. 28, the Bruins have a chance to tank the Trojans' season and also take a step toward destiny. USC is currently fourth in the conference standings. There's a scenario where the Trojans tumble all the way down to the doldrums of 14th place. That would be a sweet dagger for UCLA to swing. Staining a hated rival's season is always nice. However, the Bruins have their eyes on a whole lot more.

Hoisting Multiple Trophies

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Nov 13, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Scooter Jackson (1) and defensive back Derrick Barksdale (32) celebrate after stopping the Illinois Fighting Illini offense on third down during the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If UCLA beats Michigan, a win against the Trojans completes a perfect 12-0 season. It also guarantees one of the top CFP seeds regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Championship Game (presumably against No. 8 Indiana, which makes the "neutral site" effectively a home game for the Hoosiers).

Should the Bruins beat Indiana and complete a 13-0 season, UCLA has a very strong case to earn the very top seed. At the bare minimum, it would jump to No. 3 after the loser of Alabama-Georgia (the likely matchup) falls in the SEC Championship Game.

UCLA hasn't been ranked No. 3 (or No. 2) since 1998. The last time the Bruins were ranked No. 1 was 10 years before then, in 1988.

Building a Program

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Bob Chesney walks the sideline against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lost in all the excitement in Westwood is the fact that this magical season is just year one under Coach Bob Chesney. It cannot be said enough — if Chesney completes a perfect season in his first campaign at UCLA, imagine what he can do once five-star recruits take notice and flock to the West Coast.

If the Bruins beat USC, the ceiling for this program becomes clearer. That visual ceiling is higher than the clouds. It could become one of the top teams in the country.