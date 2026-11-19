Why UCLA-USC Is Bruins’ Biggest Game in Decades
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Tarps off.
Once known as a rally cry for drunken baseball fans in the nosebleeds, it now means something different — the biggest UCLA football game in decades.
The Bruins, currently ranked No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will end the regular season against No. 18 USC in what could be the final confirmation that UCLA will host a CFP game. For the first time in years, the Rose Bowl tarps are coming off to make room for extra spectators.
UCLA hasn't beaten the Trojans in Pasadena since 2018. That includes the Bruins' two-game losing streak in the rivalry. Historically, UCLA has been behind the eight-ball — its record against USC is currently 34-52-7.
Nov. 28, the Bruins have a chance to tank the Trojans' season and also take a step toward destiny. USC is currently fourth in the conference standings. There's a scenario where the Trojans tumble all the way down to the doldrums of 14th place. That would be a sweet dagger for UCLA to swing. Staining a hated rival's season is always nice. However, the Bruins have their eyes on a whole lot more.
Hoisting Multiple Trophies
If UCLA beats Michigan, a win against the Trojans completes a perfect 12-0 season. It also guarantees one of the top CFP seeds regardless of what happens in the Big Ten Championship Game (presumably against No. 8 Indiana, which makes the "neutral site" effectively a home game for the Hoosiers).
Should the Bruins beat Indiana and complete a 13-0 season, UCLA has a very strong case to earn the very top seed. At the bare minimum, it would jump to No. 3 after the loser of Alabama-Georgia (the likely matchup) falls in the SEC Championship Game.
UCLA hasn't been ranked No. 3 (or No. 2) since 1998. The last time the Bruins were ranked No. 1 was 10 years before then, in 1988.
Building a Program
Lost in all the excitement in Westwood is the fact that this magical season is just year one under Coach Bob Chesney. It cannot be said enough — if Chesney completes a perfect season in his first campaign at UCLA, imagine what he can do once five-star recruits take notice and flock to the West Coast.
If the Bruins beat USC, the ceiling for this program becomes clearer. That visual ceiling is higher than the clouds. It could become one of the top teams in the country.
Xander Tilock is a contributor for UCLA On SI. He previously spent four years as a Senior Writer/Sports Editor for The Cavalier Daily, where he authored the publication’s most articles since 2017 and was named Literary Writer of the Year in 2023. Xander has been referenced on ACC Network, Yahoo Sports, Sirius XM ACC Radio, UVA Today, The Virginian-Pilot, and dozens of other publications nationwide. Outside of journalistic endeavors, Xander graduated with distinction from the University of Virginia in 2026. He is also a proud owner of the Green Bay Packers — and for a final twist, you can find him acting, writing, directing, and producing films and plays. Follow Xander on X @xandertilock