Social Media Reacts To Challenging Game Against #8 Iowa

The Bruins have been one of the most dominant teams in the nation this season, being able to reach a ranking of #2 and always being the better team in games.

They have been able to grow throughout the season, but as of late they have been having a few sloppy games too, and they couldn't afford to be sloppy against #8 Iowa.

Yet they still had some struggles in the game, and they gave social media a good case proving that they can overcome those struggles against good teams like Iowa.

Overcoming Challenges Against #8 Iowa: First Quarter

The first quarter started off incredibly close and the Hawkeyes were giving the Bruins a run for their money, as both teams started off slowly.

They were still able to come out with a lead, being up 17-13 by the end of the quarter, but they are usually much more dominant and had to wake up on both sides of the ball to attain a convincing win.

Iowa just can't turn the ball over vs UCLA. UCLA isn't even playing that well & are about to pull away off their mistakes. — House of Hoops (@houseofhoopsent) February 1, 2026

Overcoming Challenges Against #8 Iowa: Second Quarter

The second quarter saw the Bruins wake up and begin to take the game by the reins, reaching an 11 point lead by the time halftime arrived.

They were able to grow their lead not mainly through their stars like Lauren Betts, but through other players that typically do not get the spotlight, which was what allowed UCLA to get ahead.

I haven't been paying TOO close attention to the UCLA v Iowa game, but every time I look up Hannah Stulke and Kiki Rice are making a play. — Andrea!!! (@Boredy_Mcbored) February 1, 2026

UCLA is a juggernaut — Herky’s Burner (@hawkeyelvr69) February 1, 2026

Overcoming Challenges Against #8 Iowa: Third Quarter

Coming out of halftime the Bruins were able to keep their fire going despite their issues in the first half, and they did not let themselves lose any ground to Iowa.

In fact they extended their lead by six points to put them above the Hawkeyes by 17 points with just one quarter left to play.

They were not just winning against the #8 team in the nation, they were dominating and proving that they should be favorites in March for a championship.

The Lady Bruins of #UCLA is a well coached team. They are fundamentally strong. They will be a tough out during the tournament! @UCLAWBB — South Carolina (@Gamecock_Scott) February 1, 2026

Overcoming Challenges Against #8 Iowa: Fourth Quarter

UCLA was able to finish out the game and play the same as they had the entire time, growing their lead by another six points to finish the game 88-65.

They blew out the number eight team in the nation by over 20 points, a feat that cannot be ignored by anybody going into March, and it's safe to say UCLA fans were feeling incredibly confident in their team.

If we’re being honest, UCLA women’s basketball has had the toughest schedule this season. The only reason they aren’t the number 1 team is UConn is undefeated coming off a championship season. UConn played all their tough competition early. UCLA plays ranked teams every week. — Dru’Challa (@DruDilly) February 1, 2026

The Iowa women are a good team. UConn & UCLA are great teams. That’s half of their losses.



The difference between good and great teams in women’s basketball has always been huge. — Shawn (@beardedhawkeye) February 1, 2026

