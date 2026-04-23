Why Missing on Tounde Yessoufou Not Option for UCLA

The Bruins have put together a fairly solid transfer class, but there is still room for improvement.

When you look at UCLA’s roster, it is clear the team is still one player away from making real noise. The center position remains a question, but the more pressing issue is scoring. UCLA has not yet replaced the production lost from Tyler Bilodeau and Donovan Dent. Enter Tounde Yessoufou .

Why Yessoufou Is Elite

Mar 7, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) dribbles the ball up court against the Utah Utes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Yessoufou’s freshman season at Baylor was nothing short of elite. He averaged 17.8 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the field. He also averaged 2.0 steals per game, demonstrating his impact on defense. Those numbers would have led UCLA in multiple categories last season.

For a freshman to produce at that level speaks to his upside. If he were to join UCLA for the 2026–27 season, he would immediately become one of the most impactful players on the roster. His ability to score at a high level while contributing defensively makes him an ideal fit for what UCLA currently lacks — a true go-to wing.

Feb 24, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives to the basket against Arizona Wildcats forward Tobe Awaka (30) during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

If he were to join UCLA, there is little doubt that he would be the No. 1 option from day one. There are not many players currently in the portal who hold that much power over a team, which is why Yessoufou is nothing short of elite.

Why Yessoufou Fits Perfectly

Feb 4, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) reacts after scoring a three-point basket against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Right now, UCLA has the framework of a good team, but it is still missing that “It” factor. Yessoufou could be that player. With Bilodeau and Dent gone, the Bruins are lacking the star power that helped carry them into the tournament last season.

Those two accounted for over 30 points per game. Adding Yessoufou, combined with expected development from players like Trent Perry and Eric Dailey Jr. , would go a long way toward replacing — and potentially exceeding — that production.

Mar 10, 2026; Kansas City, MO, USA; Baylor Bears guard Tounde Yessoufou (24) drives against Arizona State Sun Devils guard Noah Meeusen (15) during the second half at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

UCLA has already focused heavily on rebounding and physicality this offseason. Additions like Sergej Macura and Filip Jovic help address those issues. Bringing in Yessoufou would balance things out by giving the team a high-level scoring threat to pair with that improved foundation.

Mar 19, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin speaks with the media before a practice session ahead of the first round of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The bottom line is that UCLA has built a solid base, but it is still missing star power. Landing Yessoufou would complete the roster and significantly raise the team’s ceiling. If the Bruins miss out, the concerns about their offensive production will only grow heading into next season.