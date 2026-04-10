Why UCLA Must Bring In an Elite Guard Soon
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Following a very successful April 9 and continued movement in the transfer portal, UCLA still has a lot of work to do before it reaches where it needs to be.
Following the loss of Donovan Dent, Skyy Clark, and Christian Horry, UCLA’s guard room is looking thin. It is also important to mention that UCLA has not landed a single guard in this year’s recruiting class, making the urgency to add guards even greater.
Depth Is an Issue
Now, UCLA does have a decent guard room on paper. Not only do the Bruins have Trent Perry, who could be an All-American candidate next season, but they also have Eric Freeny, an early favorite to develop into the type of player Perry became by the end of last season.
While the development of those two players gives UCLA some hope, the lack of depth is definitely a concern. We saw last season that when Clark was out with an injury, UCLA’s guards were forced to play extended minutes, which added up as the season progressed.
While Perry and Freeny could both be prominent guards next season, the duo is not experienced enough to handle sustained minutes on its own. Perry benefited from playing alongside Dent, which leads to another concern.
Dent was phenomenal for the Bruins last season, ranking fourth in the nation in assists per game. His presence significantly elevated Perry’s game. Without Dent, Perry will now have to carve his own path as the team’s primary facilitator.
What UCLA Needs
This is not necessarily a bad thing, as Perry has shown he can step into the role of floor general and leader when needed. However, having a reliable secondary guard (a “1B” option) next to him is what will truly elevate UCLA to the next level.
Mick Cronin has historically preferred a fast-paced lineup featuring three efficient guards. While it is unclear how he will adjust this season, it is clear that he is most comfortable with that offensive philosophy. That means UCLA must continue to build out its guard room.
There are still plenty of guards available in the transfer portal who could immediately elevate UCLA’s offense. The only major challenge is that guards are among the most sought-after positions, which often requires a significant financial investment in the current landscape.
The bottom line is that UCLA will likely need to invest heavily to land a high-impact guard. While the Bruins look solid on paper, they still need help at the position — and that can only be addressed by adding a high-profile guard through the transfer portal.
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Andrew Ferguson is currently pursuing his sports journalism degree from UNLV. He is turning his lifelong passion for sports into his career.