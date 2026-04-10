Why UCLA Must Bring In an Elite Guard Soon

Following a very successful April 9 and continued movement in the transfer portal, UCLA still has a lot of work to do before it reaches where it needs to be.

Following the loss of Donovan Dent , Skyy Clark, and Christian Horry, UCLA’s guard room is looking thin. It is also important to mention that UCLA has not landed a single guard in this year’s recruiting class, making the urgency to add guards even greater.

Depth Is an Issue

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCF Knights forward Jamichael Stillwell (4) grabs a rebound against UCLA Bruins guard Eric Freeny (8) in the second half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Now, UCLA does have a decent guard room on paper. Not only do the Bruins have Trent Perry , who could be an All-American candidate next season, but they also have Eric Freeny, an early favorite to develop into the type of player Perry became by the end of last season.

While the development of those two players gives UCLA some hope, the lack of depth is definitely a concern. We saw last season that when Clark was out with an injury, UCLA’s guards were forced to play extended minutes, which added up as the season progressed.

Mar 22, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) reacts UConn Huskies in the first half during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While Perry and Freeny could both be prominent guards next season, the duo is not experienced enough to handle sustained minutes on its own. Perry benefited from playing alongside Dent, which leads to another concern.

Dent was phenomenal for the Bruins last season, ranking fourth in the nation in assists per game. His presence significantly elevated Perry’s game. Without Dent, Perry will now have to carve his own path as the team’s primary facilitator.

What UCLA Needs

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) talks with head coach Mick Cronin against the Southern California Trojans first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is not necessarily a bad thing, as Perry has shown he can step into the role of floor general and leader when needed. However, having a reliable secondary guard (a “1B” option) next to him is what will truly elevate UCLA to the next level.

Mick Cronin has historically preferred a fast-paced lineup featuring three efficient guards. While it is unclear how he will adjust this season, it is clear that he is most comfortable with that offensive philosophy. That means UCLA must continue to build out its guard room.

Mar 20, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) makes a pass against the UCF Knights in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

There are still plenty of guards available in the transfer portal who could immediately elevate UCLA’s offense. The only major challenge is that guards are among the most sought-after positions, which often requires a significant financial investment in the current landscape.

The bottom line is that UCLA will likely need to invest heavily to land a high-impact guard. While the Bruins look solid on paper, they still need help at the position — and that can only be addressed by adding a high-profile guard through the transfer portal.