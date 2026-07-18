UCLA’s Crucial Portal Addition Signals Title Defense Strategy
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UCLA women's basketball enters next season with an entirely new roster compared to last season. The Bruins just had their greatest season in program history.
Not only having a 37-1 record and an 18-0 record in the Big Ten, but also winning the program's first-ever national Championship. UCLA was led by six seniors last year, including Lauren Betts, Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker.
Senior Lauren Betts was the leader of the squad, averaging 17 points per game and nine rebounds, while also being a monster on defense with two blocks and one steal per game. In the national championship game, the Bruins destroyed the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51, and Betts won the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player award for her play in the tournament.
Now that all of these players have gone to the WNBA, head coach Cori Close needed to use the transfer portal to add five players. One player who transferred to UCLA was Elina Aarnisalo, who is returning to UCLA after a season in Chapel Hill.
Aarnisalo’s Lone Year at North Carolina
After his freshman season at UCLA, Aarnisalo entered the transfer portal and committed to North Carolina, seeking a bigger role. In her lone season with the Tar Heels, she would get her bigger role, as she was one of the lead guards on the roster.
As the starting point guard, Aarnisalo would double her points per game, going from 5.1 with the Bruins to 10.2 with the Tar Heels. Aarnisalo would also be an efficient shooter, with 47% from the field and 40% from three last year.
With her as the point guard leading the Tar Heels, they would reach the Sweet Sixteen as a four seed, only to fall to the UConn Huskies.
How Aarnisalo Helps UCLA Next Season
After her much-improved season with UNC, Aarnisalo decided to come back to Westwood and be the starting point guard for a team in desperate need of help. UCLA lost its starting point guard as Charlisse Leger-Walker left for the WNBA, and Cori Close needed someone to take over.
Luckily, she found a familiar face who could start right away. Not only is Aarnisalo bringing a much-improved skill set and leadership, but she is also bringing her reliable perimeter shooting. With her shooting from the outside, it will allow others, such as sophomore Sienna Betts, to dominate in the paint next season.
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Luke Joseph is the Beat Writer for UCLA On SI and a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he brings the latest news with insight and expertise.