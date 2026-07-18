UCLA’s Crucial Portal Addition Signals Title Defense Strategy

UCLA women's basketball enters next season with an entirely new roster compared to last season. The Bruins just had their greatest season in program history.

Not only having a 37-1 record and an 18-0 record in the Big Ten, but also winning the program's first-ever national Championship. UCLA was led by six seniors last year, including Lauren Betts , Kiki Rice, Gabriela Jaquez, Gianna Kneepkens, Angela Dugalic, and Charlisse Leger-Walker.

Apr 3, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Cori Close against the Texas Longhorns during a semifinal of the Final Four of the women's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Senior Lauren Betts was the leader of the squad, averaging 17 points per game and nine rebounds, while also being a monster on defense with two blocks and one steal per game. In the national championship game, the Bruins destroyed the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51, and Betts won the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Most Outstanding Player award for her play in the tournament.

Now that all of these players have gone to the WNBA, head coach Cori Close needed to use the transfer portal to add five players. One player who transferred to UCLA was Elina Aarnisalo , who is returning to UCLA after a season in Chapel Hill.

Aarnisalo’s Lone Year at North Carolina

North Carolina guard Elina Aarnisalo (17) drives down the court during an NCAA women's basketball game against Notre Dame at Purcell Pavilion on Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After his freshman season at UCLA, Aarnisalo entered the transfer portal and committed to North Carolina, seeking a bigger role. In her lone season with the Tar Heels, she would get her bigger role, as she was one of the lead guards on the roster.

As the starting point guard, Aarnisalo would double her points per game, going from 5.1 with the Bruins to 10.2 with the Tar Heels. Aarnisalo would also be an efficient shooter, with 47% from the field and 40% from three last year.

Dec 20, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) dribbles against the Creighton Bluejays during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

With her as the point guard leading the Tar Heels, they would reach the Sweet Sixteen as a four seed, only to fall to the UConn Huskies.

How Aarnisalo Helps UCLA Next Season

Mar 27, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Elina Aarnisalo (7) passes the ball during an NCAA Tournament practice session at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After her much-improved season with UNC, Aarnisalo decided to come back to Westwood and be the starting point guard for a team in desperate need of help. UCLA lost its starting point guard as Charlisse Leger-Walker left for the WNBA, and Cori Close needed someone to take over.

Luckily, she found a familiar face who could start right away. Not only is Aarnisalo bringing a much-improved skill set and leadership, but she is also bringing her reliable perimeter shooting. With her shooting from the outside, it will allow others, such as sophomore Sienna Betts , to dominate in the paint next season.