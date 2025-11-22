UCLA Women's Hoops Makes Top 10 For Elite 2027 Center
The UCLA women's basketball team is off to a terrific start to the 2025-2026 season, sitting at 5-0 and ranked as the No. 3 team in the country. Head coach Cori Close is using her on-court success to build some momentum on the recruiting trail and is making progress with several prospects in the 2026 and 2027 classes.
The Bruins are targeting some of the nation's top recruits in both cycles and recently received good news, as an elite 2027 center prospect named UCLA as one of her final 10 schools.
2027 Five-Star Center Names UCLA in Her Top 10
On Nov 21, Rivals' Talia Goodman announced that Caroline Bradley, a five-star center prospect from Oak Grove High School in Oak Grove, Louisiana, had named UCLA in her top 10 schools alongside Alabama, Duke, Kentucky, LSU, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt.
Bradley is one of the top recruits in the class and has been very busy over the last few months, taking unofficial visits with the majority of the programs that made her Top 10.
Although she hasn't visited Westwood yet, she mentioned in an interview with Goodman that she has spoken with Close a few times over the phone. Bradley also said that UCLA's playing style and how they utilize Lauren Betts are factors that attract her to the program.
- “It’s been harder, just because I haven’t been able to get there for a visit," Bradley told Goodman. We’ve talked a couple times over the phone, but for them, it was watching Coach Cori [Close]’s play style and like her having Lauren Betts."
- She continued, "That play style, how they play, attracted me to them, just because of how they play, who she runs her offense through, and then the success they’ve had.”
Goodman also noted that Bradley plans to schedule a visit with UCLA in the upcoming weeks, which could help the Bruins improve their position in her recruitment. The five-star center would be a huge addition to the Bruins' 2027 class. Rivals ranks her as the No. 9 overall player in the country, the No. 1 center, and the No. 1 prospect from Louisiana.
Throughout her time at UCLA, Close has consistently demonstrated her ability to attract elite high school prospects. While there's still likely a long way to go before Bradley makes her decision, the Bruins have already established themselves as serious contenders to land her.
