UCLA Women's Hoops Lands Second International Commit of 2026 Cycle
UCLA women's basketball and head coach Cori Close are on a hot streak on the recruiting trail this week. On October 7, the Bruins landed Joyce Isi Etute from Luxembourg as their first commit in the 2026 cycle. On October 9, they followed that up by landing yet another international prospect.
Bruins Land Second International 2026 Commit
On Monday, UCLA didn't have a single commit in its 2026 recruiting class. That changed on Tuesday when Etute committed to the program. On Thursday, the Bruins got good news again, landing 5'9" guard Somto Okafor from Barcelona, Spain.
Okafor announced her commitment on Instagram, thanking her teammates, coaches, and family for helping her make the decision.
- "Change of scenery. Same ambition. Excited to call [UCLA Women's Basketball] my new home," Okafor said.
Okafor has had a terrific career thus far playing in Spain. This year, she played for Spain's U19 team in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup, averaging 12.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. She also played in the FIBA U20 Women's EuroBasket, averaging 10.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.
In November 2024, Okafor committed to Arizona. However, the Wildcats parted ways with head coach Adia Barnes at the end of last season, leading Okafor to decommit. Close and the Bruins' staff took advantage of that opportunity and now have landed their second commitment of the 2026 cycle.
Close hasn't been afraid to recruit international talent in the past, and for her 2026 class, she's once again showing a willingness to do so. Bringing in Okafor and Eutute gives the Bruins two strong commits to the start of the cycle, but their work is not over.
UCLA is expected to lose eight players from its roster at the end of this season and will need a lot of talent to fill that role. Whether through high school recruiting, international recruiting, or the transfer portal, Close is clearly committed to staying active on the recruiting trail, as evidenced by Etute and Okafor's commitments.
According to 247Sports, UCLA brought in the No. 1 overall recruiting class in 2024. In 2025, the Bruins landed Sienna Betts, who was ranked as the No. 2 overall player in the country. It looks like the Bruins are on the road to having similar recruiting success in 2026.
