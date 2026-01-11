UCLA Ends Two-Game Slide With Statement Victory Against Maryland

The Bruins went into this game looking to turn things around after dropping their last two matchups, and they did just that, sloshing the Terps. Here is how they did it:

First Half

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts during the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins offense would start off ok, with points coming from Eric Dailey Jr and Xavier Booker , who has found himself back in the starting lineup. However, the defense is still struggling, but you can see there is a little bit more effort. 6-5 UCLA with 16:58 left to play.

It has been a very back-and-forth game, primarily because UCLA has struggled to rebound. To start the game, the Bruins have been outrebounded 8-to-1. The defense has started to break down early, with a lot of Maryland's points coming off of second-chance attempts. 12-9 Maryland with 13:42 left to play.

Dec 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cal Poly Mustangs guard Kieran Elliott (4) looses control of the ball as he is defended by UCLA Bruins guard Eric Dailey Jr. (3) during the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins defense has really started pick things up, only allowing seven hard earned points, as well as a handful of turnovers since the last update. UCLA offensively has also started to heat up with Tyler Bilodeau making a few shots, along with Trent Perry hitting a lead-taking three. 18-16 UCLA with 9:37 to play.

The Bruins are really starting to blow this game wide open, going on a 12-0 run off the back of Maryland turnovers and fouls. Steven Jamerson has been lethal in the paint, with Eric Dailey Jr continuing his hot streak with an alley-oop assisted by Donovan Dent. 30-19 UCLA with 6:12 left to play.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Steven Jamerson II (24) reaches up and blocks a shot by Arizona State Sun Devils guard Anthony Johnson (2) in the second half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins 'defense is starting to look scary. They have not allowed a Maryland basket in the last five minutes or so, continuing their 16-0 run in dominating fashion. Eric Dailey Jr and Trent Perry have been borderline unstoppable. 34-19 UCLA with 4:00 left to play.

Maryland has no answer for UCLA, although they were able to break their scoring drought; the Bruins have looked unstoppable. UCLA has been great with ball security as well, only giving up one turnover to Maryland's eight. Great first half from the Bruins on both sides of the court.

First Half Score: 38-21 UCLA

Wisconsin guard Nick Boyd (2) is fouled by UCLA guard Donovan Dent (2) during the second half of their game Tuesday, January 6, 2026 at the Kohl Center in Madison, Wisconsin. Wisconsin beat UCLA 80-72. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Bruins have played one of their best first halves in recent memory. The defense has looked incredible, forcing Maryland into low-percentage shots. The only critique is the offense, but even that has looked good. Hopefully, they can carry this momentum in the second half.

Second Half

Jan 3, 2026; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) controls the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes guard Isaia Howard (23) during the first half at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Bruins have struggled to start the second half. While the defense has still held up great, the Bruins have been unable to score at the same rate they were in the first. The Terps are slowly chipping away; UCLA needs to get something going. 39-25 UCLA with 16:28 left.

Still, the offense has struggled to get anything going; Trent Perry has been the only significant contributor this second half. Slowly but surely, it looks like the Bruins are giving this game back to Maryland. 42-30 UCLA with 14:00 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) reacts after a three-point basket in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have started to find their footing offensively, and the defense is still holding up well. Xavier Booker has been a surprise in this one, showing off his scoring ability with a big three to put the Bruins up 16. 48-32 UCLA with 10:23 left.

The momentum till is starting to swing in Maryland direction after going on a 12-4 run. UCLA defensive is starting to show cracks, but those struggles can be correlated to offensive issues. The Bruins need to get something going. 54-46 UCLA with 6:53 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Trent Perry is clutch. The Terps would cut the lead to five with every ounce of momentum on their side. Perry would hit a quick three to kill some of their momentum, and then Donovan Dent would shoot free throws. The Bruins need to close this game out soon. 60-51 UCLA with 5:00 left.

The defense has really buckled down for these last few minutes. However, the rebounding has been awful, more specifically defensive rebounding. The Terps, second chance points are starting to pile up. UCLA needs to end this thing. 62-53 UCLA with 1:56 left.

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts after a play in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Bruins have found ways to score from the line, and it seems like they have this game under wraps. Jamerson was able to hit some free throws to put this game out of reach. 65-55 UCLA with :41.5 left.

FINAL SCORE: 67-55 UCLA

Jan 10, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Eric Dailey Jr. (3) reacts after a dunk in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .