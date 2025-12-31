Inside UCLA vs. Penn State: Keys Before Tipoff

After winning a close one against Ohio State, the Bruins now set their sights on the Lady Lions of Penn State.

UCLA Bruins enter this matchup an impressive 12–1 and ranked No. 4 nationally, while Penn State Nittany Lions sit at 7–6, having dropped their last two games. According to ESPN, UCLA has a 97.8% chance to win, making the Bruins heavy favorites heading into tipoff.

Numbers You Need to Know

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gianna Kneepkens (8) is defended by Long Beach State Beach guard Brynna Pukis (32), forward Rosie Akot (2) and forward Kennan Ka (5) as she drives to the basket during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Entering this matchup, UCLA is averaging 87.2 points per game, while giving up a very good 56.8 points per game. The Bruins as a team are shooting 51% from the field, with Lauren Betts leading UCLA starters, shooting 57.6% from the field.

The Bruins are also averaging 44.8 rebounds per game, along with 21.8 assists per game. Lauren Betts is setting the tone. Rebounding will be crucial in this one. UCLA is also averaging 12.2 turnovers per game, something that was extremely prevalent against Ohio State, where they had 16 turnovers.

Apr 4, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11) reacts during second quarter in a semifinal of the women's 2025 NCAA tournament against the Connecticut Huskies at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the other side of the floor, Penn State is averaging 77.5 points per game, while giving up the same 77.5 points per game. The Lady Lions are only shooting 47% from the field, while averaging 39.9 rebounds and 18.1 assists per game. They give up 20.5 turnovers a game, while getting 10.5 steals per game.

Key's to the Game for UCLA

Dec 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) talks with head coach Cori Close during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After a rough game against Ohio State, the Bruins know they need to have a massive game here. Turnovers were a huge problem against Ohio State , giving them the ball 16 times. To UCLA's credit, Ohio State decided to bring out a full-court press defense for most of the game.

UCLA needs to cut down on these turnovers, or this game could get sloppy. While Penn State is not the best team, they are looking to bring down UCLA anyway they can. If the Bruins give up a similar amount, Penn State has players who can really make they pay.

Jan 12, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions center Gracie Merkle (44), USC Trojans center Rayah Marshall (13) and Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (44) reach for a rebound during the first quarter at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Gracie Merkle and Kiyomi McMiller are the Lady Lions who can really make UCLA face consequences if they get loose with the ball. Merkle is averaging a team-high 19.7 points, on 73.9% shooting, along with 8.4 rebounds per game. McMiller has also been solid, averaging 18.3 points on 42.1% shooting.

Lauren Betts will have her hands full with Gracie Merkle, as she has proven to be a very talented player this season. Merkle's rebounding is what could really dictate this game, as she has proven to be a better rebounder than Betts all season.

Dec 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Gabriela Jaquez (11), forward Sienna Betts (16) and center Lauren Betts (51) look on from the bench during the second half against Long Beach State Beach at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

This game could be a lot closer than many people think. Hopefully the Bruins' playmakers have a really strong game, especially those in the front court.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Bruins when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW