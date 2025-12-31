Inside UCLA vs. Penn State: Keys Before Tipoff
After winning a close one against Ohio State, the Bruins now set their sights on the Lady Lions of Penn State.
UCLA Bruins enter this matchup an impressive 12–1 and ranked No. 4 nationally, while Penn State Nittany Lions sit at 7–6, having dropped their last two games. According to ESPN, UCLA has a 97.8% chance to win, making the Bruins heavy favorites heading into tipoff.
Numbers You Need to Know
Entering this matchup, UCLA is averaging 87.2 points per game, while giving up a very good 56.8 points per game. The Bruins as a team are shooting 51% from the field, with Lauren Betts leading UCLA starters, shooting 57.6% from the field.
The Bruins are also averaging 44.8 rebounds per game, along with 21.8 assists per game. Lauren Betts is setting the tone. Rebounding will be crucial in this one. UCLA is also averaging 12.2 turnovers per game, something that was extremely prevalent against Ohio State, where they had 16 turnovers.
On the other side of the floor, Penn State is averaging 77.5 points per game, while giving up the same 77.5 points per game. The Lady Lions are only shooting 47% from the field, while averaging 39.9 rebounds and 18.1 assists per game. They give up 20.5 turnovers a game, while getting 10.5 steals per game.
Key's to the Game for UCLA
After a rough game against Ohio State, the Bruins know they need to have a massive game here. Turnovers were a huge problem against Ohio State, giving them the ball 16 times. To UCLA's credit, Ohio State decided to bring out a full-court press defense for most of the game.
UCLA needs to cut down on these turnovers, or this game could get sloppy. While Penn State is not the best team, they are looking to bring down UCLA anyway they can. If the Bruins give up a similar amount, Penn State has players who can really make they pay.
Gracie Merkle and Kiyomi McMiller are the Lady Lions who can really make UCLA face consequences if they get loose with the ball. Merkle is averaging a team-high 19.7 points, on 73.9% shooting, along with 8.4 rebounds per game. McMiller has also been solid, averaging 18.3 points on 42.1% shooting.
Lauren Betts will have her hands full with Gracie Merkle, as she has proven to be a very talented player this season. Merkle's rebounding is what could really dictate this game, as she has proven to be a better rebounder than Betts all season.
This game could be a lot closer than many people think. Hopefully the Bruins' playmakers have a really strong game, especially those in the front court.
