Will Bruins Land Critical 4-Star?
In the waning days of recruitment, DeShaun Foster and the UCLA Bruins' red-hot recruiting streak cooled down, but they just got some great news regarding high-four-star defensive lineman Carter Gooden.
Gooden was given a 247Sports Crystal Ball to commit to UCLA on Monday, which is huge for the Bruins' 2026 class that reached peaks of the top-7 class in the nation before sliding to 19th as of Monday.
Gooden is the No. 1 recruit out of Massachusetts and is the ninth overall defensive lineman in the country for the class of 2026. His Crystal Ball comes just a week or so after his Marion Tabor Academy teammate, three-star defensive lineman Marcus Almada, was predicted to land in Westwood as well.
UCLA has been linked to Gooden for a while, and he is now expected to make his decision soon. This is a huge addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, spearheaded by DeShaun Foster and the new culture he is cultivating in his first full offseason at the helm at UCLA.
247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins evaluated Gooden in May. This is what he had to say about the potential future Bruin:
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements. Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
