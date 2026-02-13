2 Bruins Invited to NFL Combine

The NFL Combine takes place in Indianapolis later this month, and we now know that two UCLA Bruins will be among the NFL hopefuls participating in the annual event.



Defensive tackle Gary Smith III and offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio will represent the Bruins in Indianapolis from Feb. 23 through March 2, participating in workouts in front of NFL scouts, agents, coaches, and team brass and meeting with potential suitors in hopes of achieving their dreams of playing professional football.



In total, there will be 319 NFL prospects at the combine. Last year, UCLA sent five players to the event, including NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns.



The Bruins might have to wait a little longer to hear a player come off the board in 2026, but the Combine invite list implies these two guys have the best shot. Both also participated in the annual East-West Shrine Bowl college all-star game in Frisco, Tex, last month.



Garrett DiGiorgio



Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins offensive lineman Garrett DiGiorgio (72) blocks Stanford Cardinal linebacker Lance Keneley (92) during the first quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

DiGiorgio is one of 57 offensive linemen invited to the NFL Combine. He spent five years at UCLA, four as a starter. He's a former three-star high school prospect who developed into an impact college player, making the second-most starts in UCLA history while blocking for the PAC-12's top rushing attack in 2022 and 2023 and blossoming into a versatile, All-Big Ten honorable mention lineman.



The 6-foot-7, 320-pounder originally played right tackle but moved inside to right guard during his final year in LA. Scouts and coaches at the East-West Shrine game still used him at right tackle, and he played well enough to garner mention among the NFL Network's standout players from the game. However, it's widely considered his best fit is inside because of his shorter arms for the position, and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. currently ranks him as the 10th best guard prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft class, behind Beau Stephens (Iowa) and Ar'maj Reed-Adams (Texas A&M).



Gary Smith III



Oct 29, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Laiatu Latu (15) and defensive lineman Gary Smith III (58) celebrate after a sack of Stanford Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee (18) in the first half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Smith III is coming off his best college season, putting up 39 tackles with 1,5 for loss and half a sack, just about the same total as he had during the first two seasons of his career at Duke. He led the Bruins' defensive line in tackles in 2025, despite suffering a season-ending injury in 2024.



He's a little shorter for an NFL defensive lineman, and that will factor into his draft slot. He's currently projected to be a late Day 3 pick or a priority undrafted free agent, but he also impressed at the East-West Shrine Bowl, routinely tossing interior linemen aside during one-on-one pass-rushing drills.



UCLA NT Gary Smith III (6-1, 328) is a Late Day 3/PUDFA for a team who needs a big bodied, run defending 1T at discount



🐻100+ career tackles

🐻25 starts between UCLA & Duke



pic.twitter.com/Ogq3rOBs4S — Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 27, 2026

At the NFL level, he'll likely be counted on to absorb blocks as a nose tackle, and he's told media outlets that that's what he loves to do on the field. Smith III could also turn into a valuable run-stopper.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI to keep up with every story surrounding UCLA athletics! Please let us know your thoughts on this when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE .