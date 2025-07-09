Analysts Break Down 4-Star DL's Potential UCLA Fit
After losing another recruiting battle for four-star running back Brian Bonner, UCLA is grasping at any ounce of the hot recruiting streak it had in June. Sitting at No. 21 in the nation on 247Sports' 2026 national team recruiting rankings, the Bruins' luck may change in the coming week.
Carter Gooden, four-star Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy defensive lineman is one of the few remaining priority targets for the Bruins and he's projected to commit to Westwood.
247Sports made a Crystal Ball prediction for UCLA to land the highly-touted recruit, who has drawn interest from Penn State and Boston College as well.
With that being said, let's dive into what national analysts are saying about Gooden and how he'll fit with the Bruins.
Bruin Report Online's Tracy Pierson analyzed Gooden throughout his recruitment. He noted his importance at UCLA's edge position.
"UCLA needs high-level edges," Pierson wrote. "Gooden is that. In fact, he's the highest-rated prospect on this list, and he'd be UCLA's highest-ranked commitment (No. 69 overall in the country). Sometimes edges who are 260 pounds are future interior DLs, but Gooden has that rare quality of being a big dude that absolutely still has the quickness to be an edge. Given that he's already so developed physically, he's probably the No. 1 guy on this list who could come in and make an immediate impact as a true freshman."
247Sports Director of Scouting, Andrew Ivins, also spoke highly of Gooden, who is the No. 1 prospect out of Massachusetts, comparing him to Ruke Orhorhoro of the Atlanta Falcons in his May evaluation.
"Early-entry big man that needs some time to age, but one that has a chance to mature into a real nuisance up front with his large features and nimble movements," Ivins said. "Still relatively new to the game of football as he grew up in Canada and played a variety of different sports throughout his youth, but started to figure things out as a junior. Has attacked primarily from the corner in an even front, but future is likely on the inside as he looks like he should eventually carry 285 pounds or more. Launches out of his stance and into the backfield with impressive get-off and has the sudden hands to fight off blocks.
"Frequently in control of his body, which allows him to quickly change course. Can get tied up a little too much at times in individual battles, but has displayed the ability to run the cleat line and make stops in pursuit. Needs to clean up the pad level and improve mooring strength, but should be viewed as a potential impact player on Saturdays that can twist his way through protection while offering alignment flexibility."
UCLA has been linked to Gooden for a while, and he is now expected to make his decision soon. This is a huge addition to an already historically great 2026 recruiting class, spearheaded by DeShaun Foster and the new culture he is cultivating in his first full offseason at the helm at UCLA.
