DeShaun Foster: Building a Big Ten Powerhouse
A new era continues in Westwood, and it's wearing Number 26 in spirit.
After being named 18th head football coach for the Big Ten for the upcoming season. DeShaun Foster has wasted no time reshaping the program in his image. Once a bruising All-American running back for the Bruins and an NFL standout, Foster now leads a UCLA team trying to find its place in the ever-shifting landscape of college football, the Big Ten.
Now, as the 2025–2026 season approaches, the question is no longer whether Foster is ready for this moment. The real question is: Can UCLA keep up with the arms race that is Big Ten football?
Foster's Blueprint: Building a Bruins Powerhouse
Foster's first season was a testament to the team's resilience. Coming off a 5–7 season in his debut campaign, Foster has leaned into what made him great as a player: toughness, leadership, and trust.
He’s brought in a coaching staff that reflects his values, loaded with NFL experience and developmental chops, including offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri and wide receivers coach Burl Toler III, whose expertise and knowledge are expected to elevate the team's performance.
Compared to the Bruins in 2024, Foster recruited twice as many 4-star players in 2025. In the national recruiting rankings, UCLA rose eight spots to number 36, up from the 2024 class, which ranked 44th.
Foster's Foundation: Bruins Ready for the Challenge
At the center of UCLA’s hopes for a breakout year is quarterback Nico Iamaleava, a former five-star recruit who transferred from Tennessee. With a cannon arm and high football IQ, Iamaleava gives the Bruins their most exciting QB prospect since Josh Rosen.
Running back Jaivian "Jet" Thomas, a transfer from Cal, adds explosiveness to Foster's run-heavy vision. The Bruins have high hopes for Thomas coming into the 2025 season. Thomas finished his last season with 100 carries, 626 rushing yards, and seven touchdowns. Against Syracuse, this included a touchdown run of 75 yards. Although Thomas isn't particularly known for catching out of the backfield, he was still able to haul in 11 grabs for 91 yards via the air.
The Bruins face a brutal Big Ten schedule, including matchups against Ohio State, Washington, USC, and Penn State. But Foster’s team has more depth, more talent, and most importantly, a more apparent identity.
"I'm just excited to kick off this first day of spring ball, I love the way that my boys approached winter this year," Foster said during spring camp.
In a college football world driven by realignment, NIL chaos, and playoff expansion, DeShaun Foster is building something steady and real in Westwood. He’s not a flashy hire. He’s not trying to be.
He’s trying to win his way. And the 2025–2026 Bruins might just surprise people by realizing their full potential.