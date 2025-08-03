Jaivian Thomas Sounds Off on UCLA RB Group
One of the focal points for the UCLA offense outside of transfer quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be the running back room. Players like Anthony Woods, Jalen Berger, and Jaivian Thomas will all have to work cohesively as one powerful unit, each contributing to the game in their own way.
Thomas, a transfer who played his 2024 season at Cal, already expressed his excitement for this group and what he believes they can bring to the table:
"The thing about this running back group is everybody's versatile in their own ways," said Thomas. "Everybody can be used in all different positions, that's something that's really good for any offense. I feel like this running back room will be the heart of the offense, we'll make it work."
Last season, Thomas ended with 626 rushing yards and 7 touchdowns on only 100 carries. This included a 75-yard touchdown run against Syracuse. While catching out of the backfield isn't exactly what he's known for, Thomas managed to reel in 11 grabs for 91 yards through the air as well.
With new offensive coordinator Tino Sunseri now calling the shots, a culture shift is in the midst. Thomas is excited for the potential of this offense, not just the run game alone.
"How balanced it is: with the pass and the run," Thomas said when asked about what stood out about Sunseri's schemes. "You know, everything looks good. I know it's still early, but we're gonna keep going and we're gonna go off all together."
Thomas's strong suit is not only his talent, but the fact that he actively tries to take what he's learned from other players and apply it to his own game. Since before college, Thomas has actively watched his teammate Anthony Woods tear up defenses, and he admires him for that.
"Ant brings a lot of things," Thomas exclaimed. "I used to watch Ant when I was in high school, he was at Idaho, and I used to try to compare myself to him. Ant is very similar; we have similar tendencies, but Ant brings a lot of things from special teams, to kick return, punt return, catching out of the backfield, catching in the slot, catching outside. He runs the ball very well, and he's physical. Not the biggest obviously, but he's a physical cat, a really good player."
This running back room is going to be dangerous, and if Fall Camp has been any indication of what's to come, I'd say we're in for an exciting year.
