BREAKING: How Sports Illustrated Grades UCLA's Oluwafemi Oladejo's Selection
It's official. UCLA linebacker outside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo is headed to Tennessee, being selected with the 52nd overall pick by the Titans.
After a strong performance at the Senior Bowl and NFL Combine, Oladejo showed the NFL his potential and thus his upside overcame his lack of playing time at edge, leading to his selection.
Oladejo was the second Bruin selected on Thursday after UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger wasselected by the Cleveland Browns with the 33rd overall selection.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave the Browns an "B" grade for the pick.
"A former middle linebacker turned full-time edge rusher, Oladejo could create a bevy of options for Titans defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson." Wrote Manzano. "The physicality Oladejo played with as a downhill linebacker helped him set the edge in his new role, which occurred three games into his senior season. Oladejo, who recorded 91 tackles as a linebacker for Cal in 2022, produced 13.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks during his final season with UCLA."
Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick provided his scouting report.
"After starting his college career as an off-ball linebacker, Oladejo transitioned to the edge in 2024—and flourished. He’s physical, has a quick first step and uses strong hands to set the edge and snatch blockers." Wrote Flick. "The 6' 3", 259-pounder is fluid dropping into coverage and has the range to make plays in pursuit. He’s more advanced with his pass rushing moves than expected, but he’s still refining his attack and nuance. Oladejo may not offer immediate production off the edge, though his strong Senior Bowl and steady progression throughout the season offer optimism for his upside."
Oladejo's play style makes him a chess piece for the Titans, and considering they have one of the strongest interior defensive lines in the NFL with T'Vondre Sweat, Sebastian Joseph-Day, and Jeffery Simmons, Oladejo provides strong value for the position he was selected.
Considering that Tennessee runs the 3-4 defense and how the AFC South has loaded up on their offenses, Oladejo provides a lot of versatility to attack defenses in different ways from different positions..
