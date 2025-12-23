Everything You Need to Know Before UCLA vs UC Riverside

The Bruins are looking to extend their win-streak to three against UC Riverside.

This game should easily go the Bruins' way; however, UCLA has proved to be a very shaky team throughout the season. The Bruins have had to rely on their offense to win them games, as they have scored season highs in back-to-back games.

Numbers You Need to Know

The Bruins this season have been very up-and-down, which was highlighted in the matchup against Cal Poly, where the Bruins were outscored in the first half 43-45. The Bruins would go on to win that one 108-87, after a very hot second half.

This season, the Bruins are 118th in the nation in scoring, averaging 80.4 points, a figure that needs to improve if offense is going to be their identity this season. Defensively, the Bruins ranked 90th nationally, allowing 69.3 points per game.

A low for the Bruins this season has been their rebounding, ranked 322nd in the nation with just 32.8 rebounds per game. UCLA this season is also averaging 10.3 turnovers per game and 7.0 steals per game. Not Bad.

On the other side, the Highlanders have struggled. This season, they are averaging just 74.9 points and 34.9 rebounds, something that could derail the Bruins if they are not careful. The Highlanders are ranked 266th defensively, allowing 76.8 points per game.

Highlander Threats

Like UCLA, the Highlanders have a very top-heavy roster, led by Andrew Henderson. This season, he is averaging 17.7 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting a decent 43.6% from the field. We might see Henderson go head-to-head with Skyy Clark in this one.

Osiris Gray could prove to give the Bruins the most trouble in this one. The forward has been exceptional this year averaging 13.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game, something that UCLA will need to figure out how to make up for. Gray this season is also shooting a good 50% from the field.

Xavier Booker will have the most to prove and will likely be tasked with slowing down Gray. He logged just three minutes against Cal Poly, a byproduct of UCLA opting for a more mobile lineup in that matchup. As a result, Booker should be fresh and ready to make an impact in this one.

UCLA should be able to win this game unscathed, but rebounding and defensive consistency remain areas the Bruins must clean up. This means that a few notable Bruins need to step up.

