EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Moore III Talks Latest in Bruins Commitment
The UCLA Bruins have been able to land multiple commits in the 2026 class. This includes the 2026 slot that they have landed. That slot receiver is Kenneth Moore III. He is one of the more popular names in the class who remains committed to them at this time.
Moore recently detailed his commitment updates as well as his visit plans at this time.
EXCLUSIVE: Kenneth Moore III Talks Latest in Bruins Commitment
- "Been good. Coaches call and talk to me before my games and check in on me. Talk to them a couple times a week. And I wear my UCLA stuff during my games," the UCLA Bruins commit stated when speaking to UCLA Bruins On SI about his commitment to the California program.
He would then discuss which coach he talks to the most and how that has been going for him.
- "Primarily Coach Toler. We have good conversations. We talk about how I’m feeling, and my preparation for my upcoming games and how well I did in my last games and school. But I also talk to most of the offensive staff once a week."
The talented prospect had the opportunity to visit the UCLA Bruins in the past. He already has plans to return for another visit this season.
- "My dad and I were at the Utah game this past weekend and we are planning on coming down for the Washington game. I grew up with Jonah Coleman, so it will be cool to see him at the Rose Bowl. Not sure about any others since I will be on campus for good in January."
The Bruins commit was a popular prospect during the summer for many different schools, as they were hopeful top flip his commitment, but that wasn't the case. He opted to remain committed to the Bruins.
- "I had a few schools this summer trying to flip me and wanting me to post their official offers. Decided that wasn’t what I wanted to do. And even though the game didn’t go like we wanted against Utah, seeing Coach Tino’s offense and how they use the slot WRs, unless something crazy happens, I’m looking forward to being a Bruin," the Bruins commit confirmed.
The UCLA Bruins prospect is planning to visit other programs for one specific reason.
- "I may go to a couple of local college games to support some of my teammates in their recruiting and my friends who are playing in college currently."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.