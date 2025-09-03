This Month is Pivotal for UCLA's 2026 Recruiting Class
The UCLA Bruins have been one of the better teams when it comes to recruiting, as they have been able to recruit the 2026 recruiting class pretty heavily and well, as they have landed many guys who would be considered as the favorites in the class, as well as guys who are considered top talent at their positions for the most part.
This includes the 2026 recruits that they have landed from the state of Florida, which is where two of their top commits reside currently.
This includes two of the top guys in the state of Florida, who committed to them as they were able to gain the commitment of Johnnie Jones, as well as the commitment of Micah Smith.
Smith is a guy who committed to the Bruins over many different schools, including the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Washington Huskies at their decision in the early portion of June after multiple different outlets stated that some of these schools were pushing extremely hard.
Jones, who committed to the very talented Bruins over multiple different schools, including his in-state Florida Seminoles, who made a major push as well as Deion Sanders, and his Colorado Buffaloes, which were hopeful that he would commit to them.
They are hopeful that they can continue this stretch of landing prospects, but in order to do so, they need to continue recruiting heavily and looking to get some guys on campus to visit, who are committed to other programs or players that they are evaluating. It has become visible that this is a method to their madness, as they are hopeful they can land some more talented prospects in the class.
One of the prospects that they have been targeting heavily is one of the better QBs on their board who recently received an offer.
That prospect is the Wisconsin Badgers commit Ryan Hopkins in the 2026 recruiting class, as they have been targeting him heavily ever since they offered him just a few weeks ago. This has been ongoing, as he is still committed to the Badgers, but has shown signs of a possible visit to our home state school.
This is what makes the next home game very important, as this will be the only home game that they have for Sept, as the next home game after the home game that they have coming up in two weeks will be when they take on Penn State to start the month of Oct.
