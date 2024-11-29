2 UCLA Players With Most to Gain Against Fresno State
The UCLA Bruins are looking to put this horrendous 2024 campaign out of its misery this Saturday when they host the Fresno State Bulldogs in the season finale.
UCLA will not be able to qualify for a bowl game this year, as it is just 4-7 entering the Fresno State matchup. So, really, this game is more about individual performances.
There are two Bruins players with a whole lot to gain from this contest.
Let's break them down.
Moliki Matavao, TE
Moliki Matavao transferred to UCLA heading into 2023 after spending the first couple of seasons of his collegiate career at Oregon.
He logged 14 catches for 283 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Bruins, displaying some impressive big-play ability and placing himself on the NFL radar.
In 10 games this year, Matavao has caught 33 passes for 386 yards and two scores.
The senior tight end has been particularly impressive down the stretch, hauling in 19 receptions over his last four games. Plus, both of his touchdowns have come the last two weeks.
Matavao is clearly a legitimate NFL Draft prospect, but he may need a strong showing against Fresno State in order to elevate his status.
Tight ends are becoming more and more paramount on the professional level, so the 6-foot-6 Matavao can certainly find a home in the NFL.
J. Michael Sturdivant, WR
Heading into 2024, J. Michael Sturdivant may very well have been the most intriguing NFL Draft prospect on UCLA's roster.
At 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with blazing speed, Sturdivant was profiled as a prototypical No. 1 wide receiver, and his flashes of brilliance during his first season with the Bruins in 2023 (he transferred over following two years at California) seemed to back that up.
However, this season, Sturdivant has seen his draft stock plummet, as he has posted a grand total of 20 receptions for 311 yards and a touchdown.
But here's the thing: last week, Sturdivant hauled in five grabs for 117 yards, demonstrating his explosiveness and his ability to take over games in the right situation.
Sturdivant is immensely talented and should absolutely be drafted in April. But, his light 2024 output may scare some NFL teams away, which means it could benefit him to utilize his final year of eligibility.
Perhaps ending his season with a bang versus Fresno State will go a long way in helping Sturdivant's draft status, which would then validate a potential jump to the pros.
