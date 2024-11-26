Meet the UCLA Bruins' Most Enigmatic Player
Going into the 2024 season, the UCLA Bruins didn't have a whole lot of NFL talent. Not for the upcoming 2025 draft, anyway.
However, there was one player who was particularly intriguing: wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant.
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds and unfair speed, Sturdivant fit the prototype of a potential No. 1 option on the professional level.
But Sturdivant has looked far from that during his second season with UCLA.
Through 10 games, the 22-year-old has logged just 20 catches for 311 yards and a touchdown, shockingly low production for a guy who caught 36 passes for 597 yards and four scores a year ago.
During the Bruins' loss to the USC Trojans on Saturday night, however, Sturdivant displayed tantalizing glimpses of why many saw him as a legitimate NFL prospect heading into the year.
Sturdivant hauled in five receptions for 117 yards in the defeat, representing his second 100-yard effort of the season. He also posted seven grabs for 107 yards and a score back on Oct. 12.
You can do the math. The bulk of Sturdivant's 2024 production has come in just two games, which makes you wonder why he has not been able to establish himself as a more vital piece in UCLA's offense, especially with his draft stock hanging in the balance.
Too many times this year, Sturdivant has been non-existent. He has been held to zero catches four times. He recorded just one reception two weeks ago against Washington. He has tallied three grabs just three times on the campaign.
But then, you see him enjoy the type of performance he had against USC, and it really makes you wonder where that version of Sturdivant has been.
Here's the deal: the Highland Village, Tx. native still has another year of eligibility at his disposal, so he can return to Hollywood for one more season in order to boost his draft status.
Or, the compelling pass-catcher—who began his collegiate career at the University of California — can choose to take his talents to the NFL this spring and see if a team is willing to take a flier on him a bit later in the draft.
Sturdivant probably will get an NFL opportunity at some point. He is too talented not to. But there is no doubt that his inconsistency is nothing short of mystifying.
