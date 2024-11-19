2026 Four-Star Defender Will Visit Bruins This Weekend
The UCLA Bruins (4-6) will be hosting another one of the state's top players this weekend. 2026 four-star edge rusher Anthony Jones is planning to visit the Rose Bowl this Saturday for the Bruins' rivalry game against the USC Trojans (5-5) for the Crosstown Cup.
Jones announced the visit on X, formerly known as Twitter.
The four-star is currently a junior at Crean Lutheran in Irvine, California. He is listed at 6-4, 245 pounds and is the 22nd ranked player in the state by 247 sports. Jones has narrowed his search to just five schools: Michigan, Tennessee, Arizona State, Washington and UCLA.
National recruiting analyst Greg Biggins from 247Sports evaluated Jones' versatility and several details as to why he has been regarded as one of the top defenders coming out of the state of California in 2026.
"Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits," Biggins wrote. "Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside."
Jones will be entering one of the best environments in college football as the Rose Bowl is one of the most historic venues in the nation. Not to mention, it will be the biggest game of the year for the Bruins as their arch-rival, USC, will be the opponent for his visit.
If Jones were to select the Bruins, they would get an elite pass rusher who can also drop back in coverage and defend in multiple ways. He would become a major asset for this Bruins defense that will be losing several veterans at key positions over the next few years.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.