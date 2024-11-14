3 Keys For A Bruins Win Over Washington
The UCLA Bruins (4-5) have a chance to do something special this season and continue their season-changing run that they have been on the past three weeks. They will seek a fourth consecutive victory and third on the road in their last four games.
There are three keys for the Bruins to get it done in Seattle as they take on another team in their first season in the Big Ten, the Washington Huskies (5-5).
Run Game Staying Consistent
The Bruins are responding from their best game on the ground all season, earning 211 rushing yards, 125 of those coming from junior running back T.J. Harden. They are still the lowest-averaging team in the conference at running the football (89.1), but that did not stop them last week.
It bodes well for the Bruins as they will play a Husky defense that is third-worst in stopping the run, allowing 162.3 ground yards per game -- a much lesser defensive front than they saw a week ago from Iowa, the Bruins will have a chance to replicate their performance last week and control the contest.
If Harden is able to do what he did last week, the Huskies will have a tough time stopping this Bruins offense. Senior quarterback Ethan Garbers has continued to play well despite a three turnovers last week. His pass game has improved and will succeed if Harden has another strong rushing game.
Achieving Quarterback Pressure
The Huskies have allowed 23 total sacks this season and their offensive front has seen their fair share of struggles in recent weeks. If the Bruins can create pressure on fifth-year senior quarterback Will Rogers, he will be in for a long and grueling night controlling their offense.
A pair of Bruin linebackers have led the way in sacks this season and will be required to create havoc once again this week. Senior Oluwafemi Oladejo and junior Carson Schwesinger have combined for 6.5 sacks this year and should be able to find pressure against this defense.
Clutch Kicks
There is no doubt that this game will be competitive with a close score for the entire game. The Bruins have won each of their last three games by seven points or less and the same is to be expected in a very evenly matched contest. The kicking unit will need to come up clutch once again to get the win.
Sophomore transfer kicker Matteen Bhaghani had the best game of his career last week, knocking through two field goals that were necessary to win over the Hawkeyes. Bhaghani nailed a 57-yard field goal for a career-long and second-longest in program history.
The former Cal Bear will be asked to come on and hit a kick that can change the course of the game, much like last week's game-winning field goal with just minutes remaining. He has continued to garner confidence from his coaching staff and will be required to come up big for the Bruins.
