3 Keys To Win For Bruins Over Fresno State
The UCLA Bruins (4-7) will finish their season on Saturday afternoon at the Rose Bowl honoring their seniors against the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-5). There are three keys to help the Bruins earn a win and finish their below-average season on the right note.
40% Third-Down Conversion Rate
The Bruins were just 3-12 on third down last week in their pivotal loss to in-state rival USC. They were forced into three different fourth-down conversion situations and did not convert on any of them, leading to key points for the Trojans.
Being able to earn positive yardage with the run game on first and second down, with quarterback Ethan Garbers delivering some key passes in the short game, is going to put them in a better position to sustain drives down the field and pick up a few third downs en route to points.
Fewer Than Eight Penalties
Arguably the biggest issue for the Bruins this season has been their poor discipline and the copious amount of penalties that they receive on a weekly basis. The Bruins have been flagged at least eight times or more in each of their last six games, leading to game-changing plays and losses.
Untimely false starts, unsportsmanlike conduct calls after the whistle and late quarterback hits are all good examples of what has plagued this team over the season, and limiting those will be required to play a sound, clean game without many yellow flags being thrown on their behalf.
Capitalize On Turnovers
In the past two weeks, the Bruins have had chances to take advantage of turnovers from their opponent and convert them into points to change the outlook of the game.
The Bruins forced two turnovers on back-to-back drives against the Washington Huskies two weeks ago and were only able to muster three points out of them. Mind you, both turnovers came deep in enemy territory, and still, just one field goal was made.
The Trojans were turned over in a key moment at midfield last week and the Bruins were unable to do anything with the giveaway. If they want to avoid the upset at home to end the season, they must find a way to cause turnovers and capitalize with points to put the game in their favor.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.