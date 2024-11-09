3 Takeaways From UCLA's Win Over Iowa
UCLA did it again.
The Bruins were able to keep another late lead safe and come away with an upset win, this time at home against a solid Iowa team.
A go-ahead field goal early in the fourth quarter would be all UCLA needed to come away with the victory, as the both the defense and offense did their part to protect the lead.
Here are three takeaways from the contest:
UCLA's run game against Nebraska wasn't a fluke
The Bruins went into both last week's matchup against Nebraska and this week's contest with the worst run offense in the Big Ten.
In both games, UCLA outperformed its opponent in that department, including Friday's win over the Hawkeyes, whose rushing attack was No. 1 in the conference.
The Bruins totaled 211 yards on the ground, an effort that ultimately made the difference.
UCLA stunned the best run offense in the Big Ten
On the other side, UCLA held Iowa's run offense to just 80 rushing yards. Going into Friday's matchup, the Hawkeyes had been producing 222.3 yards per game on the ground.
The Bruins were able to limit one of the best running backs in all of college football in Kaleb Johnson, who finished the game with a mere 49 yards on 18 carries.
Even in the pass game, UCLA held Iowa under 200 passing yards at 185. It was an all-around dominant defensive effort from the Bruins.
Turnovers need to be cleaned up
As momentous as Friday's win was, the Bruins honestly should have won this game soundly, but turnovers kept them from doing so.
UCLA quarterback Ethan Garbers turned the ball over three times in the first half, twice while in scoring position.
But he was able to put all that behind him coming out of halftime and didn't commit a single turnover the rest of the way. That proved crucial in a game that ended up coming down to a field goal.
For the Bruins to reach their goal of a bowl game, though, those costly turnovers cannot happen. It's not often that you turn the ball over three times in a game -- let alone in one half -- and come away victorious.
Fortunately for UCLA, it did on Friday, but the lack of ball security cannot continue in these final three games.
