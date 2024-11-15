4 Bruins Who Will be Key to Upset Win Over Washington
UCLA is yet again the underdog going into its road matchup with Washington, but as we've seen recently, that hasn't mattered.
The Bruins were the underdogs in their last three wins. Their success in this recent stretch has completely turned their season around after starting the year 1-5. With three games remaining now, they are just two wins away from a bowl game.
Earning a fourth straight win and one in a hostile road environment would be huge for UCLA as it makes this final push. To make it happen, its stars who have gotten it to this point will have to make leave their mark once again.
Here are four Bruins whose presence will be key in Friday's showdown with Washington:
LB Carson Schwesinger
This one goes without saying. The former walk-on has been instrumental in the Bruins' latest run, mostly recently having recorded two picks and seven tackles in UCLA's Homecoming win over Iowa.
Schwesinger's name is now being mentioned in the same breath as some of the best linebackers in the nation, and deservingly so.
Another strong outing from him on Friday will only help the Bruins' chances of earning a fourth consecutive win.
RB T.J. Harden
UCLA's run game has caught stride in its last two games, and that is going to have to continue on Friday.
This effort will be led by Bruins running back T.J. Harden, who has been a huge reason the team has found success on the ground. He turned in a season-high 125 rushing yards against Iowa and was arguably the main reason his team was unable to come away with the victory.
It will be vital that Harden has another great night on the ground on Friday.
WR Logan Loya
Loya has been another key factor in the Bruins' inspiring run, most recently having registered a season-high 94 receiving yards and a touchdown against the Hawkeyes.
UCLA will have to thrive both on the ground and in the air to beat Washington, and if Loya can build on that epic Week 11 showing, the passing game should be able to excel for the Bruins on Friday.
K Mateen Bhaghani
All three of UCLA's latest wins have come down to the wire.
Bhaghani made two field goals in each of the Bruins' last two wins, and in each one, they proved to be crucial.
Friday's game could very well be decided in the fourth quarter, and in these close games, many times, the kicker makes the difference. Bhaghani could be called upon again in important moments on Friday, and he has shown that he is reliable.
