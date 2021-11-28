Week 14 AP Poll: UCLA's Win Streak Doesn't Lead to Any Votes

The Bruins ended their regular season with a third-straight dominant win, but didn't get the national recognition to match it.

UCLA football (8-4, 6-3 Pac-12) again did not earn a single vote in the latest edition of the AP Poll on Sunday following all the Week 13 contests across the country. The Bruins were in the same spot after losing back-to-back games to Oregon and Utah, during their bye week, following a win over Colorado and after beating down USC.

The USA Coaches Poll provided UCLA with three points, the first time they had appeared in that since Week 7.

UCLA beat Cal 42-14 on Saturday, reaching the eight-win mark for the first time since 2015.

The Bruins had been a part of every AP Poll in 2021 prior to Week 7, and now they have been left out completely for the sixth time in eight weeks. The last time UCLA was in the top 25 was heading into its eventual loss to Arizona State on Oct. 2, when it was ranked No. 20.

There are two 8-4 teams inside the top 25, another three that received votes and two 7-4 teams that got votes, but what sets UCLA apart from that groups is that all of their wins came against teams that are currently below .500. The lack of a quality win is hurting the Bruins' image, apparently, and their 0-4 record against teams that have a winning record clearly isn't doing them any favors.

Around the conference, Oregon went from No. 11 to No. 10 after beating in-state rival Oregon State at home on Saturday. Utah continued its climb after handling Colorado on Friday, moving from No. 16 to No. 14.

The Ducks and Utes faced off last week, with Utah winning in Salt Lake City, and will have a rematch in Las Vegas this upcoming week for the Pac-12 Championship Game.

No other Pac-12 teams earned votes. Arizona State joins UCLA at 8-4, but the two have the same problem in the eyes of the voters when it comes to true momentum and success against quality opponents.

UCLA does not have a win against a team with a vote in any poll.

The full AP poll is as follows, complete with records and first-place votes:

1. Georgia, 12-0 (62 first-place votes)

2. Michigan, 11-1

3. Cincinnati, 12-0

4. Alabama, 11-1

5. Oklahoma State, 11-1

6. Notre Dame, 11-1

7. Ohio State, 10-2

8. Ole Miss, 10-2

9. Baylor, 10-2

10. Oregon, 10-2

11. Michigan State, 10-2

12. BYU, 10-2

13. Oklahoma, 10-2

14. Utah, 9-3

15. Iowa, 10-2

16. Houston, 11-1

17. Pittsburgh, 10-2

18. Wake Forest, 10-2

19. San Diego State, 11-1

20. Louisiana Lafayette, 11-1

21. NC State, 9-3

22. Clemson, 9-3

23. Arkansas, 8-4

24. Texas A&M, 8-4

25. Kentucky, 9-3

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 68, UTSA 58, Appalachian State 50, Minnesota 37, Purdue 21, Mississippi State 7, Penn State 5, Army 5, Fresno State 1

