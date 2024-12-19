BREAKING: Bruins Land Another Transfer Edge Rusher
UCLA has earned the commitment of another edge rusher.
Former Arkansas edge rusher Nico Davillier announced on social media on Wednesday that he has committed to the Bruins.
Davillier comes off a 2024 campaign in which he recorded 23 tackles, two for losses and a sack while playing in 10 games.
The season before, Davillier had played in all 12 games for the Razorbacks, posting 11 tackles, four for losses and a sack.
He also appeared in every contest his freshman season, serving primarily on special teams.
Davillier was a three-star recruit from Arkansas. He was ranked the No. 5 class of 2022 prospect from Arkansas, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Davillier entered the portal on the first day of the winter period, Dec. 9. He posted the following message on social media:
"After careful consideration and lots of prayer, I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal.
"I want to thank the coaches, academic staff, and everyone who has been apart of my journey here at Arkansas. Playing 3 years for the University of Arkansas has taught me a lot. The memories here will never be forgotten.
"To my teammates, thank y'all for being a part of my journey. I've formed a bond with y'all that I will always cherish. Y'all are my brothers.
"I'm ready and excited to start a new chapter in my life."
Davillier is the 10th transfer to have committed to UCLA during this winter edition of the transfer portal. His commitment comes a day after the Bruins landed former Utah pass rusher Ka'eo Akana.
UCLA is gaining a ton of ground in the portal so far, a great sign for the Bruin faithful as fans will be hoping to see a leap in UCLA's second year under Coach DeShaun Foster.
The Bruins are in rebuilding mode this offseason, and so far this offseason, they have done an admirable job of replenishing the voids on their roster.
"We'll be able to reload," Foster said on the Dec. 4 National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload."
