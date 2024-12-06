UCLA Transfer Portal Tracker
UCLA football has already been dealt some blows as players have begun to consider a change of scenery for next season.
As the offseason progresses, we will bring you all updates concerning the effects of the transfer portal on UCLA.
Here are the Bruins who have announced their plans to enter the transfer portal so far:
WR Jaedon Wilson
EDGE Collins Achaempong
RB T.J. Harden
QB Justyn Martin
S R.J. Jones
S D.J. Justice
WR Logan Loya
WR Braden Pegan
"We'll be able to reload," Foster told reporters on National Signing Day. "Because just like where people are leaving, we're going to be able to pull guys in. So, we're going to be able to reload. That's the nature of the business. You guys have seen plenty of teams go from three wins or whatever they did to conference championships. Prime's [Colorado coach Deion Sanders] done the same thing; he lost a lot of guys in the portal, and he was able to reload.
"So, it's just the nature of the game. I think in two years, this won't really be a big thing to you guys because it's something that's constantly happening now. Guys hit the portal, and guys come in from the portal. So, it's just the nature of the game right now."
With Martin's planned departure and Ethan Garbers having played his final collegiate season, the Bruins will need to find a new QB1, as Martin was likely going to fill that role next season.
"I got to get a quarterback in here, and I feel comfortable that I will be able to do that," Foster said.
The Bruins will also be looking to add to the offensive line when the portal opens up.
"I like what we have, but you still want to add depth, just for competition," Foster said. "I just felt that our depth this season wasn't where it needed to be. Some games, we would get tired in the second half. The LSU game, we got tired in the second half, we can't put guys in. We needed more depth. So, I think that as long as we can get, potentially, some more guys in, yes, we want to do that, but I like what we have. I like the guys that are here right now that want to be Bruins."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30 and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.