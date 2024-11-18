BREAKING: Time Announced for UCLA's Final Game of Regular Season
UCLA has just two games remaining on its schedule.
Following their loss to Washington, the Bruins have to win out in order to make a bowl game.
Fortunately for UCLA, it will be at home for its final two games, starting with a matchup against its most hated rival, USC, on Saturday.
Then for their final regular season game, the Bruins will host Fresno State.
On Monday, the Big Ten announced the time for that game: 12:30 p.m. PST, 3:30 p.m. EST. It will take place on Saturday, Nov. 30.
These two teams last faced off in 2021 when the the Bruins fell on the road, 40-37. They have lost their last four meetings with the Bulldogs.
Before it can even think about that final game, UCLA will be completely focused on the Trojans, who are also searching for bowl eligibility.
Below is a transcript from UCLA coach DeShaun Foster's opening statement from his postgame press conference after his team's loss to Washington on Friday:
Foster: “Tale of two halves. We didn’t come out in the second half and execute. I always tell these guys, 'You have to be at your best when your best is needed,’ and that wasn’t the case for us in the second half. We didn’t really execute the way that we wanted to. We just continue to shoot ourselves in the foot, and when you are playing teams like this at home, and they have that win streak that they have, you can’t give them opportunities to continue to come out and make some plays on us. We are still working on finishing. We played an ok first half, but that second half just wasn’t our ball. Just not our brand of football, so that’s how the game got away from us.”
