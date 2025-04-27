UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast: Recapping UCLA's 2025 Draft Picks
The UCLA Bruins had five players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, four of whom were defensive players. After a disappointing 5-7 season last year, this group of next-level players proved that despite a disappointing final year of college ball, they are all ready for the next level as NFL stars.
In this episode of the UCLA Bruins Insider Podcast, UCLA Bruins On SI beat writer Tom Cavanaugh breaks down the five draft picks from UCLA.
You can watch the episode below:
Round 2, Pick No. 33 overall - LB Carson Schwesinger (Cleveland Browns)
Schwesinger was the first Bruin off the board in a surprise pick, being the No. 1 selection of the second round. After leading the Bruins in tackles (136) and interceptions (two) in his final season, the former walk-on will have an opportunity to play significant snaps for a very talented defense this year.
Round 2, Pick No. 52 overall - Edge Oluwafemi Oladejo (Tennessee Titans)
Oladejo went just 19 picks after his fellow linebacker, the position he assumed in college before transitioning to more of an edge rusher role through the draft process. With so much versatility and size, Oladejo is going to be a key piece joining a Titans team that is desperate for a fresh start.
Round 6, Pick No. 205 overall - LB Kain Medrano (Washington Commanders)
After three rounds of Bruin-less picks, Medrano was the next selection. He is heading to one of the top franchises that is heading in the right direction. After a sensational senior season, garnering 72 tackles, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions, and leading the team in forced fumbles (three), Medrano is ready for the NFL.
Round 7, Pick No. 217 overall - DT Jay Toia (Dallas Cowboys)
In the final round of the draft, Dallas found a way to steal Toia, a prospect that with a tremendous ceiling. The four-year Bruin is a major run disruptor and is going to fight for a starting spot over the next few years. At 21 years old, he has a bright future ahead for a legendary organization.
Round 7, Pick No. 248 overall - TE Moliki Matavao (New Orleans Saints)
Matavao was the final Bruin to be drafted, being one of the final 10 picks of the draft. His journey to being selected can be directed towards what he was able to do in his senior season with UCLA.
Nabbing career highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (506), and touchdowns (two), Matavao was the Bruins' top pass catcher last season and has extreme talent in his route running and ball control after the catch. Matavao is entering a veteran tight end room, hopefully seeing action as soon as this year.
