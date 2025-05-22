UCLA's Alec Anderson, Buffalo Bills Will be on Hard Knocks
While UCLA's Alec Anderson might have left Westwood a long time ago, it turns out Hollywood can be found anywhere, even in upstate New York, as the Buffalo Bills are set to be featured on HBO's Hard Knocks.
The Bills became eligible to be selected for the docuseries under revised rules this offseason, according to NFL.com's Kevin Patra.
"NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced Wednesday that the Buffalo Bills will be showcased on the 2025 version of Hard Knocks: Training Camp, HBO's long-running documentary series, produced in conjunction with NFL Films," Patra wrote.
"Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen -- engaged to actress Hailee Steinfeld -- is the Bills' headliner and will surely see plenty of airtime. From there, storylines could filter down to running back James Cook, who is seeking a contract extension this offseason. Newly added pass rusher Joey Bosa might also find the camera as he attempts to get his career back on track following several injury-plagued campaigns in Los Angeles.
"The Bills remain an AFC power, winning the division five consecutive times but have yet to solve the Patrick Mahomes riddle in the postseason. It's a safe bet that boogeyman character in Buffalo will be brought up plenty during Hard Knocks filming."
Allen is looking for another big season after many analysts question the legitimacy of his MVP victory due to the stats put up by Joe Burrow, First-Team All-Pro Lamar Jackson, and triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase.
Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer spoke about Cook's potential extension.
"I do think that Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley might help define the market a bit for James Cook," Breer wrote. "Those guys are obviously different players, but can create a reasonable ceiling for what Cook will make. I’d think something in the $15 million per year neighborhood would be reasonable for everyone involved."
The Bills remain the top threat to the Kansas City Chiefs after narrowly sneaking past the Ravens in last year's playoffs. The old threat, the Bengals, are too busy dealing with their own contract situation with Trey Hendrickson and first-round pick Shemar Stewart.
For Anderson, there are only two names that matter. Lombardi and Benjamins. 2025 may be Anderson's last shot to win a Super Bowl with Buffalo, and the man is going to want to get paid this offseason.
Should make some great television.
