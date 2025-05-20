Joe Burrow Had Strong Message of Support for Trey Hendrickson Amid Contract Saga
Joe Burrow wants Trey Hendrickson to get paid.
The Cincinnati Bengals are going through offseason workouts this week, and their star quarterback addressed the biggest news surrounding the team currently. He weighed in on Trey Hendrickson's contract status.
The first-team All-Pro defensive end is entering the final year of his contract and is set to make $18.6 million in 2025. After seeing stars like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby sign massive extensions, Hendrickson wants to be paid accordingly or traded. When speaking with the media on Tuesday, Burrow made it clear he thinks the Bengals should give Hendrickson what he wants.
"We’ll see what happens with that. You know how I feel about Trey. He’s a guy who deserves to get paid and get paid what he wants and what the market says he deserves," Burrow said.
Hendrickson has made the Pro Bowl in each of his four seasons with the Bengals and is coming off back-to-back seasons with 17.5 sacks. In his time with Cincinnati the 30-year-old has racked up 57 sacks in 65 games.
Hendrickson wants to be paid like one of the top players at his position and that might mean paying him more than $30 million per year. Burrow thinks he's worth it.