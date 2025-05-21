REPORT: Will UCLA's Ogbonnia, Chargers Land Star Acquisition?
Former UCLA and current Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia is hoping to build off a career season as he's set to become a free agent after the 2025 season.
The Chargers entered the 2025 offseason with one of the best financial situations in football despite quarterback Justin Herbert being on big money with this upcoming season being the first year of his extension.
One of the reasons why they have money is due to the departure of Joey Bosa, who joined UCLA's Alec Anderson and the Buffalo Bills. Bosa is set to help replace future Hall of Famer Von Miller on the Bills' defensive line.
Thus, Anthony Palacios of Las Word on Sports discussed the possibility of the Chargers bringing Miller back to Los Angeles and the AFC West.
"The Los Angeles Chargers are in the market for a linebacker as well since they’ve let go of Joey Bosa," Palacios wrote. "Perhaps, they could use someone like Miler since head coach Jim Harbaugh wants an old-school defense to win their ballgames. Miller is truly a generational talent who can spark again in Los Angeles and bring at least one season of explosive play in a new duo with Khalil Mack before they both retire."
Miller would have no issue living in Los Angeles, considering he once played for the Los Angeles Rams during the 2021 season, helping the franchise win Super Bowl LVI.
Miller is one of the all-time greats and thus was honored by Pro Football Focus' Jonathon Macri in his latest All-PFF team.
"The honor of the most career sacks (139) in the PFF era also happens to belong to the highest-graded edge defender of all time," Macri wrote. "Miller’s career spans 13 seasons, exactly 10,000 defensive snaps, and is still going.
"He owns nine seasons with at least a 90.0 PFF overall grade — by far the most at the position, as the next closest player (Khalil Mack) has six. Miller joins Nick Bosa as the only edge defender to rank in the top five in career pressure rate (16.5%), career pass-rush win rate (16.7%) and career PFF pass-rush grade (93.9)."
The Chargers have the roster space, money and need for Miller. Considering his age, a reduced role may be what squeezes the best out of him during his final years in the NFL.
The only question would be if he's willing to join the Chargers, considering they are rivals with Miller's beloved Denver Broncos.
If the Chargers grab Miller, that's another threat on the field that could lead to advantageous matchups for Ogbonnia.
