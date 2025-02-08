Bruins Add 2025 Three-Star Kicker on Signing Day
The UCLA Bruins may have their next kicking star joining the program next season as three-star place kicker Ashton Zamani signed his letter of intent in commitment to the Bruins program for 2025. The Chatsworth, California native is looking to make a statement with his hometown school.
Zamani is a three-star prospect and the 12th-ranked kicker in the 2025 recruiting class, per the 247Sports Composite. Coming out of Sierra Canyon High School, Zamani had just two offers. He chose the Bruins over the Oklahoma Sooners on Wednesday's National Signing Day.
LA Daily News' Haley Sawyer caught up with Zamani following the signing ceremony. There was a large amount of support from the Bruins program in hopes of the three-star kicker choosing to play his college football in Westwood.
"They were sending letters to me every day," Zamani said. "I know they have a lot of respect for me. I really appreciate it and coming from a kicker, that means a lot."
In his senior season, Zamani's leg created 71 total points, including seven field goals and 44 PATs. He was the No. 1 kicker in the state of California in terms of touchback rate, earning 62 touchbacks on 73 total kickoffs (85%).
Zamani was a soccer player in his early years before realizing his passion for kicking and punting at age 13. Ever since then, he has dedicated his career to being a part of a top college program and being a key part of many wins over his collegiate career.
"Ever since 7th grade, I setup a plan for myself to attend a top university and play college football," Zamani wrote on his NCSA recruiting profile. "I will be a great addition to a program that is looking for a student athlete that is 100% dedicated to hard work and results"
Despite not earning a scholarship, Zamani is an extremely talented player. He earned a spot inside the Kicking Prospects Top 100 for the upcoming class entering college football next season. He may not see any action in 2025, but he will learn a ton from a revamped coaching staff.
UCLA's current kicker, Mateen Bhaghani, will be a junior next season, and his predecessor could be Zamani in a few short seasons. The Bruins will be getting a sneaky, talented kicker that has gone under the radar across the nation and will make his opponent pay with some clutch kicks in his future.
