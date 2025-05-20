Could Big Ten Enforce New Rules Regarding Big Noon Kickoff?
The Big Ten has a massive problem. Teams do not want to appear on Big Noon Kickoff to the point the Ohio State legislature has a proposal in front of them to outlaw the practice, except for special occasions.
The Big Ten will not be bullied, but they understand that business is business, and for their business to thrive, things must run smoothly, especially with their big brands.
As previously reported, the Ohio state government has a proposal it is considering that would make scheduling college football games involving state colleges throughout all of Ohio before 3:30 p.m. illegal.
No, this is not an attempt at comedy; this is a legitimate bill proposed by State Representative Tex Fischer.
According to On3.com's Dan Morrison, if UCLA or any team were found to have violated the bill (if it passes), the Big Ten could face a $10 million fine. The only exception would be the traditional showdown between the Buckeyes and Michigan.
"It would prevent a game from beginning before 3:30 p.m. when a state university is involved," Morrison wrote. "The other way to get a noon kick banned in the state of Ohio, according to this bill, is if both teams are ranked in the top 10 of the AP Poll."
The big worry is that if this bill passes, other states may follow suit, creating a legal nightmare that would stall progress within the conference, allowing the SEC to sit uncontested on the throne of college football.
Therefore, we could be entering a scenario where the Ohio States of the world are appeased by having a limit on games they would have to play during Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, therefore, maintaining their rights to night games.
If that is the case, this would affect UCLA. The Bruins played on Big Noon Kickoff once in 2024, facing off against Penn State in Pennsylvania.
If each Big Ten team is only allowed to play a certain number of games during that slot, that would increase UCLA's likelihood of playing multiple games on the road that start at 9 a.m. Los Angeles time. It only started games at that time twice last season.
Big Noon Kickoff is unlikely to come out west as that would mean kicking off a game at 9 a.m., something I've honestly only seen on the West Coast once, and that was during the COVID season.
Thus, all the West Coast teams would be on the road if they were required to participate.
