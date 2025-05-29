Big Ten Could Be Subjected to Congressional Hearings
Yes. College Football has reached a point where the sport is being threatened with government intervention. After President Donald Trump received calls suggesting he issue an executive order on the sport, Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle has threatened the sport with a congressional hearing.
"Let me state this as clearly as I can: the Big Ten and SEC should be very, very careful about some of the decisions they are about to make," Boyle wrote in a social media post. "Because they appear hellbent on ruining major college football. I think they need congressional hearings into their collusion."
It's unclear what decisions he is referring to, but it is important to note that the commissioners who make up FBS football are scrambling to figure out a fair College Football Playoff format.
As mentioned, this is not the first time government intervention has been threatened.
According to The Wall Street Journal's Josh Dawsey, Rachel Bachman and Laine Higgins, in a meeting set up by former Auburn head coach and current U.S. Senator from Alabama Tommy Tuberville, Nick Saban spoke with Trump regarding Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) with the belief that Trump could issue an executive order regarding it.
Tuberville laid out his goal of the meeting to reporters before President Trump spoke to graduates of the University of Alabama during their spring commencement back in the first week of May.
"Hopefully, we'll get to sit down with Coach Saban," he said. "President Trump wants to help on this NIL. I don't know how he can do it through an executive order. But possibly we can sit down and talk some insight of what Coach Saban thinks about it, what I think about it and we can come up with some sort of agreement because right now it's in a tailspin."
The White House has yet to make a formal statement regarding its intentions with NIL.
Two things to note about Congressman Boyle's post. Boyle is a graduate of Notre Dame, an independent program, who is working with the ACC for national respect, while proposals from the SEC could damage the Fighting Irish's chances of making the CFP.
Temple University of the American conference also falls into Boyle's district, a program devoid of major athletic funding, in part due to the consolidation of power within the sport.
Whatever Boyle's angle or aim, government intervention is real, and considering UCLA is responsible for kicking off conference realignment, setting off a chain reaction that got us here, this is something to keep an eye on.
