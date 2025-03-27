UCLA, Big Ten Power Rankings Pt.3
UCLA is looking for 2025 to be a defining year for the program but in order to achieve what the program wants to achieve, they will need to establish themselves on the winning side of the Big Ten. After what was a wild 2024, here is a new power ranking, grading each team on their current roster, coaching staff, and predicted ability to win in 2025.
UCLA will have to face a tough travel schedule as well. However, considering the results of last season, the Bruins have done well on the road. Will they be able to emulate that at home?
In Part 1, Ohio State, Penn State Oregon and Washington took the first four spots in the rankings.
In Part 2, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and USC took spots 5-8.
9. Indiana Hoosiers
Indiana got a massive addition this offseason when Fernando Mendoza came to Bloomington. However, the Hoosiers will have to overcome several big-time losses in order to make the College Football Playoffs again, as Kurtis Rourke, Justice Ellison, Ty Son Lawton, and Trey Wedig will be tough to replace.
10. Minnesota Golden Gophers
The level of program stability Minnesota has is a very underrated part of the Golden Gophers. Former UCLA receiver Logan Loya transferred into a program that has been bowl-eligible for six out of the eight years P.J. Fleck has been in charge.
A model of consistency, Minnesota continually puts players in the NFL. and the only two seasons they did not participate in a bowl game was Fleck's first year in charge and the 2020 COVID season. Fleck has never lost a bowl game at Minnesota.
11. UCLA Bruins
After a strong finish to end the 2024 season, the belief that DeShaun Foster is the man for the job has gained momentum, and the hiring of Tino Sunseri marks a transition for the Bruins' offense. The Bruins did get bad news as transfer receiver Kaedin Robinson will not be playing at the Rose Bowl due to eligibility issues.
While the offense got a much-needed face lift, the real question is the defense. While Ikaika Malloe has proven himself, the Bruins suffered massive losses on that side of the ball.
12. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Nebraska might be back. Dylan Raiola looks like Nebraska's best quarterback this century, and he has a full offseason to get more comfortable in Dana Holgorsen's points-producing offense. Expect Raiola and transfer receiver Nyziah Hunter to link up for a statistical show.
