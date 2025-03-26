UCLA, Big Ten Power Rankings Pt.2
UCLA is looking for 2025 to be a defining year for the program but in order to achieve what the program wants to achieve, they will need to establish themselves on the winning side of the Big Ten. After what was a wild 2024, here is a new power ranking, grading each team on their current roster, coaching staff, and predicted ability to win in 2025.
UCLA will have to face a tough travel schedule as well. However, considering the results of last season, the Bruins have done well on the road. Will they be able to emulate that at home?
Here are some of the teams they face this season.
In Part One, Ohio State, Penn State, Oregon and Washington took the first four spots in the rankings.
5. Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan Wolverines are back. The team has lost a lot of talent over the last two seasons but with an infusion of money, Sherrone Moore will have his team humming in 2025. New quarterback Bryce Underwood is the most popular name on campus, defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale has returned, and Justice Haynes leads a revitalized running back room.
6. Iowa Hawkeyes
The Hawkeyes remain strong on the line of scrimmage, and they have a quarterback who is able to actually be a playmaker instead of a game manager. The Hawkeyes have a clear upside with offensive coordinator Tim Lester, and a security blanket with Phil Parker's defense.
That should see lots of excitement in Iowa City.
7. Illinois Fighting Illini
Illinois has a phenomenal year in 2024, and while their ability to replace the receiver duo Pat Bryant and Zahkari Franklin remains a massive question, the return of both coordinators and quarterback Luke Altmyer.
Illinois' only three losses last season were to Oregon, Penn State and Minnesota.
8. USC Trojans
USC is a very dangerous team. Wounded, reinforced, and ready for redemption. The Trojans have a new front office, a dual-threat quarterback at the helm, and year two of former UCLA defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn should bring in a stronger effort on what was already an impressive first year.
In Lincoln Riley learns how to close out games, USC could be gunning for the Big Ten title.
