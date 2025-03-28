Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten Win Predictions Pt. 1
It's prediction season for Big Ten football, and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli made his picks on how well each team in the conference will perform in 2025.
"Expectations often define success," Fornelli wrote. "A team could go 10-2 during the regular season and make the College Football Playoff, and leave fans underwhelmed because it was picked to win a conference or national title. Meanwhile, a team projected to win four games can create a positive buzz around the program with a. 7-6 campaign that includes a bowl win."
Thus let's answer questions about whether these Big Ten teams are able to meet or exceed expectations. Fornelli claims UCLA will win more than four games in 2024. Let's see how its conference foes stack up.
Will Michigan win more than eight games?
Fornelli does not believe in the Wolverines.
"Last year, I gave Michigan the benefit of the doubt coming off a national title," he wrote. "This year, I'm not. The wins over Ohio State and Alabama to end the season papered over some of the team's significant problems, and all the key players from that title team are gone now. Maybe Bryce Underwood is the Prince Who Was Promised right away, but I expect some growing pains."
Michigan may grow through growing pains, but it will win at least nine games. Fornelli sees Michigan losing at Oklahoma, and I don't. I think Oklahoma has more issues than it wants to admit. Don't be surprised to see Michigan beat Ohio State for the fifth straight year, either.
Will Nebraska win more than seven games?
Fornelli says yes.
"Nebraska is another team that could take a serious leap forward if Dylan Raiola rounds out his game and improves," he wrote. "He has the potential to be the best QB in the conference, which goes a long way toward winning games. I don't know if he goes that far in 2025, but I do think the Huskers take advantage of a schedule without Ohio State and Oregon on it."
I say no. I think Nebraska will win seven games and maybe eight in its bowl game, but Fornelli sees Nebraska defeating Michigan, which I don't see. Plus, until Matt Rhule proves he won't shut down in the second half of the season, I can't trust him.
Will Illinois win more than seven games?
Fornelli says yes, and I agree. Everyone knows how high I've been on Illinois, and Bret Bielema has been building a contender for some time.
"There's plenty of buzz around the Illini as a College Football Playoff contender, and it makes sense," Fornelli wrote. "A team that won 10 games last year returns nearly every starter, including a third-year starting QB in Luke Altmyer. The schedule is friendly, too."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.