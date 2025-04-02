Answering Questions About UCLA/Big Ten Win Predictions Pt. 6
It's prediction season for Big Ten football, and CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli made his picks on how well each team in the conference will perform in 2025.
"Expectations often define success," Fornelli wrote. "A team could go 10-2 during the regular season and make the College Football Playoff, and leave fans underwhelmed because it was picked to win a conference or national title. Meanwhile, a team projected to win four games can create a positive buzz around the program with a. 7-6 campaign that includes a bowl win."
Thus let's answer questions about whether these Big Ten teams are able to meet or exceed expectations. Fornelli claims UCLA will win more than four games in 2024. Let's see how its conference foes stack up.
Will Minnesota win more than six games?
"For those who haven't paid attention, Minnesota has failed to win seven or more regular season games only twice in the last six full (non-COVID) seasons," Fornelli wrote. "Last year, I made the mistake of going under on their 5.5 projection, but I won't do it again. It's not always fun or exciting to watch, but this program's consistency deserves respect. There's also a nice home schedule."
I agree with Fornelli, and I say yes, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will win more than six games. They have a very easy non-conference schedule, and while traveling to Cal could present a problem, Cal also lost the majority of their top defenders and their starting quarterback.
They have a very easy conference schedule to find four other wins, and considering the foundation of the program and their current roster, it should be another eight win season up north.
Will Northwestern win more than three games?
"I think Northwestern will finish 2025 with a record a lot closer to its 2024 season than 2023, but even if it doesn't improve, it'll still go over this win total! Starting on the road against Tulane won't be easy, but my gut tells me Preston Stone will bring a consistent competence to the offense that didn't exist last year," Fornelli wrote. "I don't know if that's enough to lead to serious improvement, but four wins shouldn't be too difficult to find."
Northwestern is such a tough study, but quite frankly, I don't even see three wins on the schedule. Fornelli believes Northwestern will beat UCLA, which I find highly unlikely considering the firepower the Bruins have on offense. It's likely to be another tough year for the Wildcats.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @UCLAInsideronSI and @tcav30.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.