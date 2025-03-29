UCLA, Big Ten Power Rankings Pt.5
UCLA is looking for 2025 to be a defining year for the program but in order to achieve what the program wants to achieve, they will need to establish themselves on the winning side of the Big Ten. After what was a wild 2024, here is a new power ranking, grading each team on their current roster, coaching staff, and predicted ability to win in 2025.
UCLA will have to face a tough travel schedule as well. However, considering the results of last season, the Bruins have done well on the road. Will they be able to emulate that at home?
In Part 1, Ohio State, Penn State Oregon and Washington took the first four spots in the rankings.
In Part 2, Michigan, Iowa, Illinois and USC took spots 5-8.
In Part 3, Indiana, Minnesota, UCLA, and Nebraska took spots 9-12.
In Part 4, Rutgers, Maryland, and Wisconsin took up spots 13-15. Here are the final rankings.
16. Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State will go as far as Aidan Chiles takes them. Chiles will only go far if he limits some of the highly questionable, if not straight up poor decisions he made last season. The major issue, though, for the Spartans is that their defense last season was absolutely horrendous, losing five games by 21 or more points.
Considering Jonathan Smith is a former quarterback himself, if he can't get the most out of Chiles this year and if his defense fails to improve by a wide margin, some uncomfortable questions might need to be asked in East Lancing.
17. Purdue Boilermakers
Purdue was awful last year with no direction on either side of the ball. New head coach Barry Odom is bringing a new defensive identity, but considering the program's storied history of offensive football, there is a question whether hiring another defensive minded head coach is the answer.
18. Northwestern Wildcats
David Braun might have the most unwinnable situation in football. Right now, Northwestern has nothing going for it to recruit top players. Their new stadium is not ready yet, they do not have NIL money like their conference foes and considering the program is entering a new era, could they ditch Braun for a big-name hire to open their new stadium?
UCLA and DeShaun Foster have a lot of work in front of them if they want to rise in the rankings.
