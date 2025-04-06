UCLA, Big Ten NFL Draft Updates
The Big Ten is looking like they might score at the NFL Draft with several names getting mentioned and certain Bruins gaining attention from teams around the league. After making some calls and gathering information, here's what we can infer about how the conference will perform come draft day.
For UCLA, Carson Schwesinger and Oluwafemi Oladejo are likely to be second-round picks. While Oladejo has had some push for him to go in the first round, it's unlikely due to a lack of experience playing on the edge. Teams view Schwesinger as one of the top three linebackers in the draft, and for some, he's their No. 1 or 2 guy.
For Oladejo, where he gets drafted will be based on how many edge players go in the first round. The more that go, the more likely it is he gets drafted within the first 50 picks.
The Big Ten is projected to have around seven to eight players selected in the first round. However, that number could easily reach double digits.
Michigan's Mason Graham, Colston Loveland and Will Johnson, Penn State's Abdul Carter and Tyler Warren, and Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka and Josh Simmons appear to be the consensus picks.
However, Michigan's Kenneth Grant, Oregon's Josh Conerly Jr and Derrick Harmon, Minnesota's Aireontae Ersery, and Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson, Donovan Jackson, Jack Sawyer, J.T. Tuimoloau, and Quinshon Judkins could easily find their way into the first round.
There are several factors that will impact how the draft goes for the Big Ten. The first one is where the second running back gets drafted. Boise State's Ashton Jeanty is the consensus number one running back and is expected to be selected by the Raiders at six.
North Carolina's Omarion Hampton is regarded as the second-best running back. If he also goes early, that would boost the stocks of Henderson and Judkins.
The next thing is left tackles. If Will Campbell and Simmons go within the top 15 picks, a scenario that is highly likely, we could see a run on tackles late. That would put Conerly Jr and Ersery in play, especially at 31 with the Kansas City Chiefs.
There is a lot to dissect as we approach Draft Day.
