3 Biggest Takeaways From Victorious UCLA Press Conference

UCLA is starting to gain some momentum, especially with how their defense is playing. This is now three-games in a row where the Bruins have given up less than 70 points. It seems like Mick Cronin has finally found his rhythm with this new roster.

Gameplan vs Oregon

Entering this game, it was clear the Ducks had a massive disadvantage. Three of their four highest scorers were on the bench with injuries. Including their leading scorer, center Nate Bittle. With Bittle out, the Ducks would need to rely on shooting to get the win. They would go 9-32 from three.

"The guys did a good job defensively, I thought. We want to make them beat us from the outside. Not their strength right now. They're ranked pretty low in the Big Ten in three-point shooting. I thought by doing that we'd also keep him off the foul line. You go on the road, you give up. You start giving up layups and-ones and fouling people. Teams build confidence. Defensively, our game plan, the guys did a pretty good job." Mick Cronin

Workload is Getting Concerning

Skyy Clark has now missed seven games in a row for the Bruins. While the Bruins have been good without him, the minutes are starting to add up, and over time, that will just cause more problems. Moving forward, Cronin needs to figure out how to give his guards more rest.

"Everybody's fighting through injuries. Obviously, Oregon is. Without Sky Clark, I'm playing Trent Perry and Donovan Dent mostly the whole game. The problem is that's not one game. It's our last seven games. We're 5-2 without Sky, and those guys have just logged a lot of minutes. So I'm concerned about the quick turnaround for Saturday. But we got the job done. I liked how we attacked the rim and got to the foul line." Mick Cronin

How Cronin Kept UCLA in Check

The Bruins have not played their best when the odds are in their favor this season. Cal, Cal Poly, to name a few, are games where the Bruins had a great advantage on paper. The odds could not be more in their favor against Oregon, meaning UCLA had to stay on the gas pedal.

"No, we don't really operate that way. I think the guys... You know, players are in tune to the coach. In any situation. Like that. I'm more intense in our preparation. Where if you're playing the number one team in the country, you don't even have to. Your players are going to be intense. I make sure that, in situations like this, that... I bring the intensity and the focus and the guys see how in tune I am to a game like this. And now we also just pause the film as they're beating Michigan and Michigan State. Right behind me in the second half in this building last week." Mick Cronin

