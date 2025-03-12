UCLA's Oladejo's Potential Fit With 49ers Becoming Likely
A topic that has been covered for some time has been reports that the San Francisco 49ers are heavily interested in UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo.
Recent moves conducted by the organization indicate they will need a player of Oladejo's character and skill set entering next season after saying goodbye to EDGE player Leonard Floyd and off-ball linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
Oladejo told UCLA Bruins On SI that the 49ers did speak to him and in said meeting, he spoke to several members of the defensive staff, as well as general manager John Lynch.
"Yeah, I had a formal meeting with them. It was great. It was incredible," Oladejo said. "Yeah, it was a few coaches, I mean, John Lynch was in there, and then you had the whole defensive staff through Zoom on the call as well."
During the 2025 offseason, due to massive cap issues, the 49ers have said goodbye to Deebo Samuel, Dre Greenlaw, Javon Hargrave, Talanoa Hufanga, Elijah Mitchell, Jaylon Moore, Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, Kyle Juszczyk and most recently Leonard Floyd, among others.
The team has a need at the EDGE position, and it also has the picks to acquire Oladejo and several others. San Francisco was awarded four compensatory picks on Tuesday: one in the third round, one in the fourth round, and two in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
With most experts claiming if the 49ers do take Oladejo, he'll go either in the first or second round, it's becoming a probability that Oladejo would return to the Bay Area, the place he spent a portion of his collegiate career at while with Cal.
UCLA Bruins On SI asked Oladejo his thoughts about potentially returning to the Bay Area to begin his professional career.
"It'd be dope, man," he said. "I mean, I'm grateful for wherever I go. Just the opportunity to play, but being in the Bay area, that'd be dope."
With each passing day and the reality that the 49ers are limited in what they can do in free agency, especially after just signing former Los Angeles Rams WR Demarcus Robinson, it appears the team will use a bunch of picks on defense.
Who knows, maybe Oladejo won't be the only Bruin headed to the Bay if he's selected by the Scarlet and Gold.
