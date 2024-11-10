Bruins Captain LB Speaks on His Career Performance
The UCLA Bruins forced three turnovers in their win over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Friday night, and two of those went into the hands of junior captain linebacker Carson Schwesinger. The former walk-on had never caught an interception in his career and had two against the Hawkeyes.
Schwesinger finished the game with seven tackles and two interceptions. He was asked after the game about his performance and stayed extremely humble, giving credit to the rest of his defense.
"I think that's a shoutout to the whole defense there and all the coaching staff that put together a great game plan going into this week," Schwesinger said. "I think we went into this week knowing it was a challenge and we were ready for it."
The Hawkeyes went down and scored 10 points on their first two possessions, and the Bruins looked very outmatched talent-wise and physically. They would quickly adjust, forcing three turnovers on the next four possessions for the Hawkeyes.
"I think we just needed to make sure when we were going out there, we were staying disciplined and staying on track with what we went into the game," Schwesinger said. "Obviously, plays are going to be made on both sides of the ball, so when things weren't going our way at times, we just needed to make sure that we didn't get out of hand and stuck with what we knew and continue to do that."
First-year head coach DeShaun Foster helped his team earn their first win at home this season. Schwesinger was asked about what Foster has been able to teach them throughout the season and how that has translated into their play on the field in recent games.
"I think some of this could go back to his pillars; one of his last ones is enthusiasm," Schwesinger said. "For me personally, that's what he's brought to the game. Obviously, we have the discipline and respect, and he's instilling that in us. Day in and day out, we're having fun doing what we do and I think that's good to see for everyone."
